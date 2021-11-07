West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Liverpool face West Ham United today as they try to continue the stunning away form which has underpinned their season so far, against a Hammers side flying themselves at home and abroad.

The Reds have scored a minimum of three goals in all five of their away fixtures so far this season, including five each in their most recent two victories, over Watford at Vicarage Road and Manchester United at Old Trafford. With 29 goals in 10 matches so far, Jürgen Klopp’s men are the top scorers in the division.

The Irons, meanwhile, have won four of their last five matches in the league and are going well in Europe too, leading their group by four points with two matches remaining. Both of their league defeats this season have come at home, though, against Brentford and Manchester United. Follow all the latest updates from the London Stadium below.

West Ham vs Liverpool

3 min: Fornals corner goes straight through Alisson

41 min: Alexander-Arnold equalises from classy free kick

67 min: Fornals beats Alisson again from West Ham counter

75 min: Zouma header from another corner puts West Ham two up

83 min: Substitute Origi nets to give Reds late hope

West Ham United FC 3 - 2 Liverpool FC

FULL TIME: West Ham 3-2 Liverpool

18:33 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s Liverpool’s first defeat of the season and a costly one as they lose ground on both Chelsea and Manchester City in the title race.

The Reds were shaky defensively and conceded two goals from West Ham corners. They could not cope with the Hammers and their strength from set-pieces.

FULL TIME: West Ham 3-2 Liverpool

18:30 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s a huge win for West Ham and David Moyes, who move above Liverpool into third in the Premier League table!

They become the first team to beat Liverpool in 25 matches, and the first since Real Madrid back in April!

Another memorable night for the Hammers in this astonishing season.

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool

18:29 , Jamie Braidwood

90+4 mins: Alexander-Arnold hoists it into the box and Origi connects, but the header is easily saved by Fabianski. That could be that.

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool

18:29 , Jamie Braidwood

90+3 mins: West Ham knock it to the corner but Antonio loses possession - last attack for Liverpool now surely?

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool

18:27 , Jamie Braidwood

90+2 mins: Robertson swings it in from the left and Salah is penalised for a high foot as Cresswell stooped to head clear.

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool

18:26 , Jamie Braidwood

90 mins: WHAT A CHANCE! Alexander-Arnold swings it to the back post and finds Mane in space! You’re expecting the net to bulge but Mane heads wide of goal from six yards!

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool

18:25 , Jamie Braidwood

89 mins: Soucek concedes a free kick on the edge of the box after hacking down Minamino from behind. It’s about 25 yards out, to the right of centre.

There will be FOUR added minutes.

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool

18:24 , Jamie Braidwood

88 mins: Robertson and Henderson look to combine on the left but the return pass is played out of play. Time is running out for the Reds.

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool

18:22 , Jamie Braidwood

86 mins: It’s grown a bit anxious inside the London Stadium now. West Ham have all their men back now as they look to hang on.

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool

18:21 , Jamie Braidwood

85 mins: West Ham make two changes, both quite defensive, as full-backs Coufal and Masuaku replace forwards Bowen and Benrahma.

GOAL! West Ham 3-2 Liverpool (ORIGI 83’)

18:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello?! Origi offers Liverpool a lifeline with a wonderful turn and finish! Liverpool tried to thread the ball forward to Alexander-Arnold, before it broke to the Belgian with his back to goal. He flicked it around Dawson before turning and volleying a left-footed shot into the corner!

West Ham 3-1 Liverpool

18:17 , Jamie Braidwood

80 mins: Klopp makes his third and final change as Minamino replaces Fabinho. The Reds look out of ideas, though. Salah tries to go on another run after dancing past Cresswell, but the support from Rice is good. It breaks to Thiago but his shot is comfortably saved by Fabianski.

West Ham 3-1 Liverpool

18:14 , Jamie Braidwood

79 mins: Salah drives into the West Ham box but there’s no space for him to dribble into and he’s quickly crowded out.

West Ham 3-1 Liverpool

18:13 , Jamie Braidwood

77 mins: Origi has come on for Jota but it feels like it’s a long, long way back for Liverpool now. West Ham are bouncing and are moving above Liverpool in the table as it stands.

GOAL! West Ham 3-1 Liverpool (ZOUMA 75’)

18:09 , Jamie Braidwood

West Ham strike from a corner again! Bowen curls in a wonderful ball to the back post and Zouma is unmarked to beat Alisson! It’s his first West Ham goal and the Hammers are in dreamland!

The defending from Liverpool is awful again. Just moments before, Van Dijk bailed them out once more as Antonio broke forward, which led to the corner.

West Ham 2-1 Liverpool

18:09 , Jamie Braidwood

73 mins: Liverpool lose the ball in midfield again, this time as Antonio robs Fabinho. The striker drives at Van Dijk before slipping it through to Fornals, who is denied this time by Alisson. The Spaniard was offside though.

West Ham 2-1 Liverpool

18:08 , Jamie Braidwood

72 mins: West Ham have once again dropped into their shape, and the match is now much more familiar to the first half. The Hammers only have 20 minutes or so to hold on this time, however.

West Ham 2-1 Liverpool

18:06 , Jamie Braidwood

70 mins: Bowen seizes up Van Dijk as West Ham once again spring forward. He tries to beat him around the outside but Van Dijk holds him off and the ball runs out for a goal kick.

West Ham 2-1 Liverpool

18:05 , Jamie Braidwood

68 mins: Thiago comes on for Oxlade-Chamberlain as Liverpool look to hit back. Henderson picks out Jota at the back post but his header hits the side netting.

GOAL! West Ham 2-1 Liverpool (FORNALS 67’)

18:02 , Jamie Braidwood

The roof almost comes off the London Stadium as West Ham retake the lead and Fornals beats Alisson for the second time! Liverpool lose the ball cheaply in midfield and Bowen leads the charge, drawing four Liverpool players to the ball. He slips the ball forward to Fornals, who finishes past Alisson! The goalkeeper has to be doing much better to stop the shot, though. It went through him, again.

West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

18:00 , Jamie Braidwood

64 mins: Johnson, who has been excellent so far, holds off Mane before taking an ambitious shot at goal. It’s dragged slightly wide of the post.

West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

17:59 , Jamie Braidwood

62 mins: Rice switches play to Bowen, whose cross towards Antonio is cut out by Fabinho.

Zouma then makes a crucial interception at the other end as Jota tried to play in Salah.

West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

17:56 , Jamie Braidwood

60 mins: Bowen’s ball is met by Henderson, and then Van Dijk as Bowen crossed from the second phase.

West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

17:55 , Jamie Braidwood

58 mins: Benrahma dribbles past Fabinho in the box but can’t find Antonio as he flights a ball towards Antonio from the by-line. Jota then concedes a foul on Rice out on the right touchline, which West Ham will swing into the box.

West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

17:52 , Jamie Braidwood

56 mins: Fabinho steps in well to break up a West Ham move - as Liverpool come forward. Oxlade-Chamberlain sees a shot blocked before Liverpool work it wide to Mane. It ends up breaking to Salah on the volley but he flashes the shot over the bar from 12 yards or so.

West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

17:51 , Jamie Braidwood

54 mins: Liverpool haven’t been able to sustain their attacks as well as they were doing in the first half, with West Ham offering much more threat at the other end from open play. Alexander-Arnold feeds Salah in the box but his shot is blocked by Creswell, before Alexander-Arnold is booked for pulling back Benrahma as West Ham looked to break.

West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

17:47 , Jamie Braidwood

51 mins: Save! Mane stings the palms of Fabianski. Alexander-Arnold switches play to Robertson who volleys a ball into the box. It’s met by Mane, again on the volley, but Fabianski stands strong to block his left-footed effort.

West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

17:46 , Jamie Braidwood

49 mins: Off the bar! West Ham crowed Alisson again and it’s another peach of a ball from Fornals, targeting the six yard box. Dawson meets it and sends the header crashing against the bar as Liverpool survive!

West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

17:45 , Jamie Braidwood

48 mins: Mane skips past Bowen out on the left but his ball into the box is easily headed clear by Cresswell. Fornals then draws a foul from Fabinho, which receives cheers inside the London Stadium. Maybe they hadn’t been too pleased with the officiating in the first 45 minutes.

West Ham then win a corner as Henderson blocks Cresswell’s cross.

West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

17:42 , Jamie Braidwood

46 mins: Benrahma gets an early touch as he looks to knock the ball through Henderson out on the wing. He had perhaps been the quietest of West Ham’s four attackers in the first half.

KICK-OFF: West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

17:40 , Jamie Braidwood

No changes for either side at half time. We’re back underway!

Half time: West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

17:39 , Jamie Braidwood

The players are coming out for the second half, huge 45 minutes coming up for both sides at the London Stadium.

HALF TIME: West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

17:33 , Jamie Braidwood

I’m sure Klopp will have plenty to say about this challenge from Aaron Cresswell, too. Was it a red card? The referee did not even award a free kick for the challenge.

HALF TIME: West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

17:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Horror for Alisson, magic from Alexander-Arnold. There will be plenty of questions from Klopp afterwards following that West Ham opener, given the height of Ogbonna’s arm as he challenges for the ball. West Ham have yet to win another corner, so it will be a huge pressure moment for the Liverpool goalkeeper in dealing with the next delivery.

HALF TIME: West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

17:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Well, well. That was quite the first 45 minutes at the London Stadium. Liverpool recovered well after falling behind in shocking circumstances, as West Ham took the lead from a Fornals corner than beat Alisson. Still, it took a sublime curling effort from Alexander-Arnold to draw them level.

West Ham have been competitive, as expected, but were perhaps a bit too passive after going in front.

West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

17:24 , Jamie Braidwood

45+5 mins: Incredible defending from Van Dijk! West Ham switch it to Fornals, who beats Alexander-Arnold to the ball and skips around the outside. He cuts it back towards Bowen, who was shaping to shoot, but Van Dijk read it and got across to slide in and block it.

Soucek is then booked for bringing down Jota.

West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

17:22 , Jamie Braidwood

45+3 mins: Already, this is a lot better from West Ham. They did not look comfortable when 1-0 up and if anything have been reinvigorated by Liverpool drawing level.

Still, Liverpool remain dangerous themselves and again get around the outside. Alexander-Arnold’s drilled cross is put behind, and West Ham clear the corner.

West Ham break once more and Alisson is called into action as he comes out from his box to volley the ball away.

West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

17:19 , Jamie Braidwood

45+2 mins: What a chance for West Ham! Liverpool had another opening down the left but Robertson’s cross was again cut out. West Ham suddenly broke clear through Antonio down the Liverpool right, but the ball got stuck under his feet and Alexander-Arnold was able to get back and recover.

West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

17:17 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: There will be six additional minutes due to the Ogbonna stoppages.

West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

17:16 , Jamie Braidwood

44 mins: From a West Ham perspective, it’s been a bit like England in the Euro 2020 final. Did they drop too deep, too soon?

West Ham 1-1 Liverpool

17:16 , Jamie Braidwood

43 mins: That roll and touch between Alexander-Arnold and Salah worked a yard of space for the England international to then bend the ball around the West Ham wall.

Liverpool had been on top since falling behind, but they weren’t exactly bashing on the West Ham door. That is such an important goal shortly before half time.

GOAL! West Ham 1-1 Liverpool (ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 41’)

17:12 , Jamie Braidwood

That is SO good from Alexander-Arnold. Quality. He rolls it to Salah, who stops it dead, before bending a stunning strike into the top corner.

Liverpool are back in it.

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

17:11 , Jamie Braidwood

38 mins: Johnson, who has been faultless so far, steals in to intercept a pass towards Robertson. He sends it on towards Antonio and Van Dijk has to make a crucial header.

Liverpool go straight down the other end and work it to Salah on the edge of the box - he is fouled by Rice and it sets up a free kick in a dangerous position, about 20 yards out from goal.

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

17:09 , Jamie Braidwood

36 mins: Mane tries to flight a ball in towards Jota, but it’s a little behind the Portuguese and drifts out for a goal kick. Liverpool are sending in a lot of balls into the West Ham box now.

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

17:07 , Jamie Braidwood

34 mins: Liverpool again threaten down the right as Mane slips in Henderson. His cross is aimed again at Jota, but Zouma is able to nick it away from im at the front post.

Oxlade-Chamberlain takes it up down the left and Zouma again heads clear, but only to Alexander-Arnold. It’s an awkward ball to hit, and the defender slices it as he tried to get his foot over the high ball.

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

17:05 , Jamie Braidwood

32 mins: Liverpool win a free kick in the right channel due to a foul on Fabinho. Zouma rises well to beat Van Dijk to the cross.

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

17:04 , Jamie Braidwood

31 mins: Alexander-Arnold has dropped into a central position, with West Ham camped on the edge of their box. He threads a pass through to Robertson, who is enjoying the space he’s getting out on the left, but Johnson again does well.

Liverpool recycle possession and this time find space on the right. Henderson picks out Jota in the box, who heads over the bar.

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

17:01 , Jamie Braidwood

29 mins: Rice robs the ball from Salah before the ball breaks forward to Antonio. Bowen had slight chance as the spare man over on the right, but his touch let him down as Robertson recovered.

Mane then aims a shot at goal from 25 yards, which is blocked. That rather sums up the frustrations Liverpool are facing in breaking the Hammers down.

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

17:00 , Jamie Braidwood

26 mins: It’s been all Liverpool since the Ogbonna stoppages, but they’ve yet to trouble Fabianski. Robertson’s cross from the left is blocked by Johnson - and West Ham’s shape is standing strong. They have dropped very deep, though.

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

16:57 , Jamie Braidwood

24 mins: Nice move from Liverpool as Salah flicks the ball behind him into Alexander-Arnold, who bursts into the box. His cross evades Mane at the back post but Johnson puts it behind just to be sure.

West Ham are able to clear the corner and threaten on the break through Antonio, but Salah gets back to get a vital touch on the bouncing ball.

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

16:55 , Jamie Braidwood

23 mins: Robertson gets further joy down the left as he drives past Johnson. He gets the cross all wrong though, as he slices it behind for a goal kick.

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

16:54 , Jamie Braidwood

22 mins: Ogbonna is replaced, after all, by Dawson.

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

16:54 , Jamie Braidwood

20 mins: Ogbonna has a slight cut above his eye, it seems, after being caught by Jota. He’s gone down the tunnel for further treatment, with Rice filling in in defence.

The match is eventually resumed. Liverpool haven’t been able to find any rhythm so far.

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

16:51 , Jamie Braidwood

18 mins: A Liverpool move down the right breaks down as Henderson and Alexander-Arnold tried to exchange passes. Cresswell then steers the ball out of play under pressure from Salah.

Ogbonna is down again. This time after being caught by Jota as the Liverpool forward challenged for a high ball.

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

16:49 , Jamie Braidwood

17 mins: Or not? Dawson sits back down and Ogbonna returns to the field.

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

16:48 , Jamie Braidwood

15 mins: Henderson clips the ball in behind for Salah, who ducks inside Ogbonna in the West Ham box. Cresswell recovers well to nick in and take it away from Salah.

Ogbonna is down, though, and looks to be in some pain after having to change direction as Salah cut inside. It looks like he might have twisted his knee.

Craig Dawson is coming on for West Ham, who will hope that isn’t a serious injury for Ogbonna.

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

16:46 , Jamie Braidwood

14 mins: Liverpool take it quick again and go back down the left through Mane. Johnson gets across well to conceded the corner - but the referee thought it came off Mane and awards a goal kick.

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

16:45 , Jamie Braidwood

12 mins: Alexander-Arnold tries to switch the ball to Robertson but slices it a touch and it is collected instead by Mane inside. Mane is then clattered from behind by Johnson.

Liverpool take the free kick short and Robertson’s cross is eventually charged down by Bowen - who is penalised as he used his arm.

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

16:43 , Jamie Braidwood

10 mins: Van Dijk plays a pass straight out of play as Liverpool look to settle. Klopp’s side have a huge task on their hands here.

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

16:40 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: Salah gets his first touch as he stands up Cresswell on the right wing - Salah then back heels it to Henderson, who is clattered by Cresswell. He catches Henderson below the knee with his follow through - but VAR say there was no serious foul play. Klopp can’t understand it.

West Ham 1-0 Liverpool

16:39 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: That was West Ham’s first attack after Liverpool had made early strides down their left-hand side. West Ham score from a set-piece once again and the London Stadium is bouncing.

GOAL! West Ham 1-0 Liverpool (FORNALS 4’)

16:35 , Jamie Braidwood

West Ham take an early lead directly from a corner! It was won after Antonio was released down the left following a ball over the top, before Van Dijk got across to put it behind.

But it’s a nightmare for Alisson. Fornals swings a ball on top of his head and it goes through his gloves while under pressure from Ogbonna.

Liverpool are claiming for a foul on the goalkeeper - but the goal is given!

West Ham 0-0 Liverpool

16:34 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: Mane has the returning Robertson making a run on the outside, but the left-back’s cut-back is behind the Liverpool attackers who were waiting in the box.

Robertson’s second delivery, this time from deep, is collected by Fabianski.

West Ham 0-0 Liverpool

16:33 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: Van Dijk wins his first header of the day as Ogbonna goes long from kick-off. He will expect to face plenty more, given West Ham’s strength at set-pieces.

KICK-OFF! West Ham 0-0 Liverpool

16:31 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re underway at the London Stadium!

West Ham vs Liverpool: Players out ahead of kick-off

16:27 , Karl Matchett

The players have emerged onto the pitch and we’ll have a moment of silence ahead of the match for Remembrance Day.

It’s a big match here - West Ham can go above Liverpool if they win today, but if the Reds take the three points, they can go back to within a point of Chelsea at the top of the table.

In midweek West Ham drew on Thursday, while Liverpool won on Wednesday in the Champions League.

West Ham vs Liverpool: 10 mins to kick-off

16:19 , Karl Matchett

We’re fast closing in on the referee’s whistle to get matters underway at the London Stadium.

The Hammers come into this match having won five of the last six - the other a midweek draw in the Europa League - and David Moyes has just clocked up his 1000th match as a manager. The job he has done has been nothing short of exceptional, but given the massive hurdles they have had to overcome and a whole load of new ones which will fast appear in 2022, do they need to go all-in for success this season? Is it this year or nothing for the Hammers? Karl Matchett looks into the improvement and whether it can be long-lasting.

West Ham’s huge chance to end long trophy wait – but is it all or nothing this year?

Everton 0-0 Tottenham: Match report and analysis

16:16 , Karl Matchett

“Conte had won all three of his first league tests in charge of Juventus, Chelsea and Inter by an aggregate score of 10-2, but Spurs couldn’t even muster a shot on target.

“The showdown pitted the tactical wits of a manager already adored before having the chance to get his feet warm, against one that wasn’t wanted by a sea of supporters and was under increasing pressure after three straight defeats, especially as ’tis the season to be sacked.”

Melissa Reddy was in place to watch Everton 0-0 Spurs.

Antonio Conte shown size of the Tottenham task by underwhelming draw at Everton

Everton vs Tottenham: Five things we learned

16:14 , Karl Matchett

An eye-opening first game in the Premier League for Spurs’ new boss, as they go a second straight league match without a shot on target in the game.

Five things we learned as Conte’s first league game ends in Spurs draw at Everton

West Ham vs Liverpool team news

16:05 , Karl Matchett

The Reds show just one change to midweek, with Kostas Tsimikas replaced at left-back by Andy Robertson. That means Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain keeps his place in midfield and Joel Matip is selected in defence ahead of Ibrahima Konate. Captain Henderson makes his 300th league appearance for Liverpool.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Mane

⭐ 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 ⭐



This is your Reds line-up to face @WestHam today 👊 #WHULIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 7, 2021

West Ham vs Liverpool team news

16:03 , Karl Matchett

No surprises for West Ham as they stick with the 4-2-3-1 which has served them well this season, with a full-strength team on show.

Ben Johnson gets the nod at right-back, while Antonio is fit to start up front.

WHU XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Full time - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:55 , Karl Matchett

All over despite a tempestuous finish. Yellow card for Skipp for stopping a counter-attack, Richarlison goes down again to no avail, a late corner for Spurs comes to nothing and the same set-piece situation for Everton at the other end is also wasted.

A clean sheet is a positive at this stage for both teams, but another game without a win is also a concern for both.

Everton 0-0 Spurs

Red card! 90’ +1 - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:51 , Karl Matchett

Yes - Holgate is shown the straight red instead. The clearance was fine but his leg then extended and studded the Spurs man very high up, no question it was dangerous play really.

Gbamin is on for the closing minutes for the home side. Spurs look to sneak the three points late on with Lo Celso delivering the free-kick...which is well-cleared by Gbamin, who heads over his own goal.

90’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:49 , Karl Matchett

Four minutes added on.

Yellow card for Mason Holgate for a clearance which he followed through straight into the upper leg of Hojbjerg...think he might be in trouble here, the Everton man.

88’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:47 , Karl Matchett

Woodwork! Lo Celso almost wins the match in the final two minutes. A tackle in midfield sees Spurs surge forward, it’s played to Lo Celso who cuts in on his left foot and bends one past Pickford from distance - but it crashes back out off the post and the home team survive.

84’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:44 , Karl Matchett

Son is booed off by the home fans - a reminder of the incident which saw Andre Gomes injured a couple of seasons back.

Is that a suggestion that Conte is going to settle for a point in this game? Spurs have hardly challenged for all three so far, that’s for sure. Ndombele will see them able to carry the ball upfield somewhat better perhaps, but Spurs just cannot make it stick in the final third at all.

TOT sub: Ndombele on for Son

80’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:41 , Karl Matchett

Son delivers a deep cross but it’s straight into Pickford’s hands. Everton immediately head up the pitch again and some good hold-up play from Richarlison ends in Coleman producing a delivery from deep too...but it’s aimless and easily headed away. Into the final 10 minutes and the home team seem to have lost some spark, some of their ideas in how to build up - and another low ball from Digne is tapped wide by Gray from inside the box.

EVE sub: Holgate for Allan

76’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:36 , Karl Matchett

Richarlison is almost in on goal after a lofted pass over the defence, with Doherty five yards deeper than the rest of the defence and playing the forward onside - but a missed first touch lets the Everton man down and the chance is gone.

Spurs are largely reduced to counter-attacking from about 60 yards from goal right now, for most of the second half indeed.

Precisely no shots on target today from Conte’s new side.

72’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:30 , Karl Matchett

Son races clear and drags a shot across goal, but the offside flag goes up thereafter. Only about five yards off.

Double change from Antonio Conte as he looks to alter Spurs’ build-up play - might be more of a 3-5-2 now rather than the trio in the front line. We’ll see where Lo Celso ends up, but the momentum of the game is with the home team right now.

TOT sub: Reguilon and Lucas Moura off, Doherty and Lo Celso on.

68’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:27 , Karl Matchett

Chris Kavanagh is not a popular man inside Goodison Park right now. Allan is raging, the fans are booing, but the ball is back in play and Spurs pick themselves up again.

Everton’s players are responding to the crowd and trying to play with more intensity - it’s extremely loud right now inside the ground! They just need a big chance to fall the way of their front men and the roof might well come off. Richarlison appeals for a handball - never in a million years - Davies fires in a shot which is deflected wide. Then the Brazilian forward is down in the area again and about 10 players are all crowded around pushing each other.

End result: nothing much, just a corner and a booking for Richarlison and Romero for their aggressive stance. The latter possibly fortunate it’s only that colour.

64’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:23 , Karl Matchett

The ref goes to look at the pitchside monitor and decides that Lloris has made a touch on the ball after all - NO penalty for Everton!

Penalty! 62’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:21 , Karl Matchett

Penalty to Everton! Gordon goes down outside the box, the ref says play on, Richarlison beats Lloris to the ball and goes down and the ref immediately whistles and points to the spot!

59’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:18 , Karl Matchett

Emerson a lilttle lucky to get a foul given his way after he loses the ball in midfield. Delph’s return to the starting line-up comes to an end after an hour - this was his first Premier League start in 11 months, remember. It’s over a year since his last full 90 in this competition. Gordon goes down under a challenge from Ben Davies but the referee says it’s fine. At the other end Emerson Royal crosses into the area but again Keane is there to clear. We’re just about to the hour mark and the match feels a little more on the edge now, a little more attacking intent from both sides.

EVE sub: Tom Davies on for Delph

54’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:16 , Karl Matchett

Better play from Spurs to sustain a little more pressure on the Everton goal but the home side stand firm. A corner is well-defended and Townsend looks to counter-attack, but Ben Davies is well-placed to come across and make a tackle.

Townsend then just misses a header as he looks to get on the end of a cross and Lloris makes the save.

50’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:09 , Karl Matchett

Moura gets past Keane into the box and goes to ground, but the ref waves away his penalty claims. No team-mates particularly clamoured for it either.

Gray at the other end finds space for a cross and delivers a ball to Gordon at the far post - but his volley is a little wild and a lot off-target. Faster play in the final third from Everton though and a first time really getting Gray involved since the early stages of the match.

46’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

15:04 , Karl Matchett

Second half underway! Everton get us started, no changes at the break.

Let’s hope there’s a change in attacking play though, as that was largely poor in those terms in the first 45 minutes.

HALF TIME: Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:48 , Karl Matchett

Big chance at the end of the half as Kane’s cross is met by Reguilon, but on the stretch he smashes over the bar.

Not a whole lot to pick out of that first 45 minutes. Attritional, sloppy on the ball at times and a couple of decent defensive moments, most notably from Keane and Romero.

44’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:46 , Karl Matchett

Final minute of the half. Arguably this has been an improvement for both teams considering recent results, but neither appear so far too capable, or concerned, with going for the victory. Better expected from both after the break, considering the attacking talent on show in the game - or it would be if they had the ball and the numbers in the final third, anyway.

40’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:44 , Karl Matchett

Richarlison down with an injury after he appears to get his knee caught up in a tackle, but he’s walking off after treatment and should be fine to continue. Rafa Benitez and Antonio Conte have a bit of a half-time puzzle to solve in terms of how to get into better attacking positions after the break.

34’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:37 , Karl Matchett

Anthony Gordon finds Townsend on the right side and his cut-back just evades Richarlison. Allan picks the ball up on the edge of the box but instead of shooting he tries to feed a team-mate back in the area...and enough Spurs defenders are there to clear.

A quick ball forward finds Kane who hopes to lead a counter, but Digne absolutely clatters him with a fine slide-tackle.

More open and faster play from one end to the other, but both teams lacking a quality combination in the final third so far.

30’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:36 , Karl Matchett

Bit of a stalemate in the middle of the park over the last few minutes, with Everton trying to get the ball out to their wingers quickly, but Spurs doubling up with full-backs and wide centre-backs. On the flip side, not a lot of countering opportunities for the visitors, with those wing-backs often so deep to start with.

26’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:29 , Karl Matchett

A big collision sees Digne and Emerson crash into each other after a race to the ball - the French full-back wins the ball but comes off worse. Moments later Delph is rash in a slide tackle on Lucas and gets himself a yellow card - one for each team now after Reguilon’s earlier on.

Just over midway through the first half and neither goalkeeper has been called into meaningful action. Spurs’ most frequently seen passing combination so far seems to be centre-backs to wing-backs and back again - they need a little more movement from the quartet between centre-backs and Kane.

22’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:24 , Karl Matchett

Lucas Moura gets fed up with nobody passing to him and decides to take on three Everton defenders himself. A good run - but one eventually stopped by Michael Keane. Harry Kane then twice looks to line up a shot but the same defender makes a pair of blocks. A deep cross from the left is then met in the air by Royal, but the Brazilian heads over.

18’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:18 , Karl Matchett

Romero pings a diagonal or two the way or Reguilon but Coleman deals well. No build-up or pressure through the front three right now for Tottenham, who are very deep with the back five. As a result they have no way to get out when they win back possession, and Everton keep coming back at them. Digne fires a decent first-time cross into the area and along the six-yard box but there’s nobody there to meet it.

14’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:16 , Karl Matchett

Sergio Reguilon is the first man into the book for a fairly cycnical block-push on Townsend, who had escaped behind him on the counter-attack. No real complaints from the Spaniard and he’ll have to mind his step.

Everton twice have chances to play in behind Spurs’ back line but the pass doesn’t come through. The home team are on top so far, without any real chances being created.

9’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:11 , Karl Matchett

Delph floats an angled pass to Keane at the far post after a free-kick and the centre-back reaches the ball - but he can’t direct the ball back across goal to the onrushing Richarlison. Good idea, not quite executed.

By contrast, Tottenham haven’t quite been able to construct much through the midfield as yet. Son has a complaint about a late foot in on him from Godfrey but the ref isn’t overly sympathetic.

4’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:07 , Karl Matchett

Plenty of sloppy passes early on from both clubs. No real control from either Everton or Spurs just yet - lots of animation on the touchline as you’d expect.

Son seems to have early freedom to roam infield for Tottenham - but so too Godfrey, stepping out from the back twice for the home side in the opening stages to intercept passes. The second leads him to strike at goal from range, though it’s easy for Lloris to gather.

1’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham

14:02 , Karl Matchett

Kick-off!

We are underway at Goodison Park and the crowd is noisy as the game gets underway.

Everton vs Tottenham: Players on the pitch

14:01 , Karl Matchett

The stadium stands in silence ahead of Remembrance Day. Then there’s also a round of applause for Walter Smith, former Everton manager who passed away recently.

The players are now ready for kick-off.

Everton vs Tottenham: Five minutes to kick-off!

13:55 , Karl Matchett

The pressure might be building inside those dressing rooms now - both teams need the points heading into the international break and neither of them want to be looking at a league table where they sit in anonymity halfway down it for two weeks. Of course Conte will get his first longer stint on the training ground with some players in that period, but many will depart on international duty - he’ll want an immediate showing from them today.

As he has shown at Chelsea and Inter most recently, he won’t care what a player’s reputation is before he arrives, or even what their best position and role was - he’ll find the ones who do the job he wants to see, and play them relentlessly if need be. That midfield in particular looks to have a position or two up for grabs if anybody shines on and off the pitch.

The same could be said for Everton in the absence of Doucoure!

