West Ham vs Leeds live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham United host Leeds United on Monday night in the Premier League, with European football still on the agenda for the Hammers.

David Moyes’ side were beaten by league leaders Manchester City in their most recent fixture, but have largely impressed with their improved consistency this season, in start contrast to last season’s relegation fight.

Leeds have been in mid-table for most of the campaign, which is also a relevant achievement given their promotion from the Championship last season.

READ MORE: Premier League fixtures and table - all matches by date and kick-off time

Marcelo Bielsa’s team lost to Aston Villa last weekend, leaving them in 11th place, as they continue to thrill at both ends of the pitch with plenty of errors at the back and impressive counter-attacking play. Raphinha has won perhaps as many admirers as his manager this season and, with their winger in-form and with a few key players on the cusp of returning from injury, Leeds could be set for a strong finish to the campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Monday, 8 March at the London Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

West Ham are still without defensive pair Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna, while Andriy Yarmolenko is also out. Both goalkeepers, Lukasz Fabianski and Darren Randolph, are doubts ahead of the match - but Moyes hopes to have the former available.

Leeds are possibly without Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo again, though the latter did play an U23 game on Friday. Ian Poveda should return to the squad. Robin Koch is training now after a knee injury but won’t be ready for the match.

Story continues

Predicted line-up

WHU - Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lingard, Benrahma; Antonio

LEE - Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Alioski; Raphinha, Struijk, Dallas, Harrison; Roberts, Bamford

Odds

West Ham - 8/7

Draw - 11/4

Leeds - 45/17

Prediction

It should be an entertaining clash with both teams on the offensive looking for the points. Leeds’ injury absences might mean they don’t have enough to win, but a point is still a decent result. West Ham 2-2 Leeds.

Read More

Patrick Bamford would welcome Erling Haaland as ‘competition’ at Leeds

Burnley vs Arsenal: Five things we learned as Gunners held to a draw at Turf Moor

International break in doubt as Conmebol suspends World Cup qualifiers amid travel concerns