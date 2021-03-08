West Ham vs Leeds live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karl Matchett
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham United host Leeds United on Monday night in the Premier League, with European football still on the agenda for the Hammers.

David Moyes’ side were beaten by league leaders Manchester City in their most recent fixture, but have largely impressed with their improved consistency this season, in start contrast to last season’s relegation fight.

Leeds have been in mid-table for most of the campaign, which is also a relevant achievement given their promotion from the Championship last season.

READ MORE: Premier League fixtures and table - all matches by date and kick-off time

Marcelo Bielsa’s team lost to Aston Villa last weekend, leaving them in 11th place, as they continue to thrill at both ends of the pitch with plenty of errors at the back and impressive counter-attacking play. Raphinha has won perhaps as many admirers as his manager this season and, with their winger in-form and with a few key players on the cusp of returning from injury, Leeds could be set for a strong finish to the campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Monday, 8 March at the London Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

West Ham are still without defensive pair Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna, while Andriy Yarmolenko is also out. Both goalkeepers, Lukasz Fabianski and Darren Randolph, are doubts ahead of the match - but Moyes hopes to have the former available.

Leeds are possibly without Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo again, though the latter did play an U23 game on Friday. Ian Poveda should return to the squad. Robin Koch is training now after a knee injury but won’t be ready for the match.

Predicted line-up

WHU - Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lingard, Benrahma; Antonio

LEE - Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Alioski; Raphinha, Struijk, Dallas, Harrison; Roberts, Bamford

Odds

West Ham - 8/7

Draw - 11/4

Leeds - 45/17

Prediction

It should be an entertaining clash with both teams on the offensive looking for the points. Leeds’ injury absences might mean they don’t have enough to win, but a point is still a decent result. West Ham 2-2 Leeds.

Read More

Patrick Bamford would welcome Erling Haaland as ‘competition’ at Leeds

Burnley vs Arsenal: Five things we learned as Gunners held to a draw at Turf Moor

International break in doubt as Conmebol suspends World Cup qualifiers amid travel concerns

Recommended Stories

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • UFC world in disbelief after Petr Yan's blatantly illegal knee gives title to Aljamain Sterling via DQ

    No one wants to win a belt this way.

  • Petr Yan apologizes for illegal knee, hopes for rematch

    Petr Yan lost the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night after illegally kneeing Aljamain Sterling while he was down on one knee. The knee was not only deemed illegal, it was ruled intentional, which meant that Yan was disqualified. Sterling became the new bantamweight titleholder, but not at all in the way that he wanted. Shortly after UFC 259 concluded, Yan issued a statement of apology on Twitter and also took to the UFC 259 post-fight press conference to reflect on the fight. "I apologize and wish speedy recovery to (Sterling). I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it," he wrote. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368436400220073986 Though Sterling was transported to the hospital to get checked out, he issued his own statement on the fight. "Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit. Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!" https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368434976329330690 https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368447331855519745 With both men on board to run the fight back, UFC president Dana White was also agreeable, saying that he absolutely intends to book the rematch as soon as possible. TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Petr Yan reflects on illegal knee, hopes for quick rematch (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Kawhi Leonard planning to reunite with Gregg Popovich for Tokyo Olympics

    Leonard won a championship with Popovich before forcing a trade after seven seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

  • DeChambeau got boost from Tiger before Bay Hill win: 'just keep fighting'

    The reigning U.S. Open champion, who was one stroke back from the lead heading into Sunday's action, started the day with a bogey at Bay Hill Club & Lodge but recovered quickly, claiming his second of two birdies on six courtesy of a monster 377-yard drive. DeChambeau (71) let out a roar after holding on for par on the final hole to defeat England's Lee Westwood (73) by one stroke and was near tears reflecting on the significance of winning golf legend Palmer's eponymous tournament, which Woods has won eight times. "I got a text from Tiger this morning ... We just talked about 'just keep fighting, no matter what happens' and play boldly like Mr. Palmer," DeChambeau said in a televised interview.

  • LeBron James to sit Wednesday at Sacramento

    LeBron James is getting a game off after starting the first 36 for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. James is out for Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. James did not travel with the team after a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and is getting a few days away from the team before heading to Atlanta for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game festivities.

  • Report: UFC drops heavyweights Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem

    Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.

  • Knicks look to get past ugly loss as Pistons visit

    The New York Knicks might get Derrick Rose back for their final game before the All-Star break after all. The Knicks were without the veteran point guard on Tuesday due to the NBA's health and safety protocols as they took a 119-93 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Rose was forced to sit out because of an inconclusive COVID-19 test prior to the game.

  • Jan Blachowicz overpowers Israel Adesanya to retain light heavyweight title at UFC 259

    Blachowicz cemented the fight by taking Adesanya down in each of the final two rounds and basically holding him on his back for more than half the round.

  • Mark Pavelich, who assisted Miracle on Ice game-winning goal, dead at 63

    Mark Pavelich had been committed to a mental health treatment center after assaulting a friend in 2019.

  • NBA All-Star draft: LeBron James picks Giannis Antetokounmpo first, while Jazz stars get taken last

    The two All-Stars on the team with the NBA's best record got taken last.

  • NBA betting: As usual, the over/under for the NBA All-Star Game is absurdly high

    The one thing you can count on in an NBA All-Star Game: scoring.

  • Rams lineman Michael Brockers fires shot at J.J. Watt: 'We all know who the real 9-9 is'

    Michael Brockers wants J.J. Watt to know Aaron Donald is better.

  • Tom Brady tops Patrick Mahomes — again — for most expensive football card ever sold

    The trading card boom keeps booming.

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • Ronaldo was rested ahead of Porto game, says Pirlo

    Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said he had reached an agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo in the week leading up to his side's 3-1 win over Lazio on Saturday that the Portuguese would be rested. Serie A's top goalscorer started on the bench as Juve came from behind to beat Lazio in the Juventus Stadium. Trailing 2-1 in their Champions League last 16 clash with Porto ahead of Tuesday's second leg in Turin, Pirlo decided to give the 36-year-old Ronaldo a break.

  • T.J. McConnell posts rare triple-double with steals — off Pacers bench

    The Pacers guard posted one of the most unique stat lines in NBA history on Wednesday.

  • Steelers sign QB Ben Roethlisberger to one-year contract

    Big Ben will return to the Steelers for the 2021 season.

  • NBA MVP watch: It's Joel Embiid’s award to lose at the All-Star break

    The 7-footer is dominating both ends of the floor so efficiently and doing it with guard-like moves.

  • Murray sees silver lining in Rotterdam exit

    Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner who claimed his first tour-level victory since August in the first round against Robin Haase, held his own against Rublev in a tight first set that lasted 62 minutes before the Russian raced away with the second. "I want to be playing at this level because I learn a lot from a match like this," Murray said. Murray's long-time rival Roger Federer is set to make his return to the court in Doha next week after two knee operations in the past 12 months and the Briton has backed the 20-time Grand Slam winner to hit top gear.