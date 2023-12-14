West Ham vs Freiburg: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

A draw is enough for West Ham tonight as they face Freiburg in a showdown to top Group A of the Europa League.

While last month’s win away at Backa Topola secured progress into the knockout stages, the job is not yet finished for David Moyes.

Having already beaten the German side during this campaign, only a defeat in east London would knock them off top spot.

Still, the Hammers enter this game off the back of the heaviest defeat of the Moyes era after they were thrashed 5-0 at Fulham.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Freiburg is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time today, Thursday 14 December, 2023.

The London Stadium will host.

Where to watch West Ham vs Freiburg

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 7.45pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

West Ham vs Freiburg latest news

Moyes gave his side two days off after losing heavily at Fulham in a bid to battle fatigue concerns.

But a minor illness bug has affected his plans, leaving some players in doubt. Michail Antonio will certainly miss out with an injury.

West Ham were afforded a rest after losing heavily at Fulham (REUTERS)

West Ham vs Freiburg prediction

The Hammers have been inconsistent in the League but have largely impressed in Europe. At their best, they should have enough.

West Ham to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham wins: 1

Draws: 0

Freiburg wins: 0

West Ham vs Freiburg latest odds

West Ham to win: 3/4

Draw: 29/10

Freiburg to win: 16/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.