Everton shock West Ham to pile pressure on Moyes

Everton beat and out-of-form and weary West Ham to take all three points at London Stadium on Sunday.

The Toffees, who are mourning the death of longtime chairman Bill Kenwright, who passed away Oct. 23 at the age of 78 and was the club's longest-serving chairman, won 1-0 thanks to a second half goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

West Ham had numerous chances in the first half but couldn’t make their possession count and Calvert-Lewin went close to scoring a second late on but rattled the frame of the goal.

The Irons are winless in their last four games across all competitions and David Moyes is under pressure after a summer of big spending after Declan Rice’s departure has failed to see the Hammers advance their playing style.

Everton and Sean Dyche have a possible points deduction hanging over them but have really improved in recent weeks and have now moved on to 10 points for the season.

GOALLL! West Ham 0-1 Everton - Calvert-Lewin

The Toffees lead. A great turn and finish from Calvert-Lewin after Branthwaite had surged forward. Just when West Ham were pushing to go ahead, Everton land a crucial blow.

Half time: West Ham 0-0 Everton

The hosts had a lot of the ball for that half but couldn’t make the breakthrough. Dyche will be a lot happier than Moyes as Everton are well in this.

Hammers on top early on

It has been pretty much all West Ham early on as Paqueta clipped over a lovely ball Bowen couldn’t quite connect with. Antonio is causing problems and Alvarez is breaking things up in midfield.

West Ham lineup

Sunday Hammers ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/lipecX7uso — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 29, 2023

Everton lineup

Today's Toffees at London Stadium!



One change as Patterson comes in for the suspended Young. #WHUEVE pic.twitter.com/hDm3ktcOBy — Everton (@Everton) October 29, 2023

Focus on West Ham

OUT: Emerson (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Vladimir Coufal (muscular)

Focus on Everton

OUT: Dele Alli (groin), Ashley Young (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Andre Gomes (calf), Seamus Coleman (knee)

