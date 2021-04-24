Is West Ham vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

(Getty Images)

West Ham welcome Chelsea to the London Stadium this afternoon in a battle of fourth against fifth in the Premier League.

David Moyes’ side lost ground in the race for the top four and Champions League qualification after they were beaten 3-2 to Newcastle last weekend.

Chelsea also dropped points in their last match and were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Brighton on Tuesday.

The result left the sides level on 55 points, and with Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton all still in contention for the top four, three points could prove decisive by the end of the season. Here’s everything you need to know before today’s game.

When is it

The match will kick off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 24 April.

How can I watch

The match will air live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League with coverage starting at 5pm GMT. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

West Ham are likely to be without Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku, while Declan Rice and Michail Antonio remain long-term absences. David Moyes will also be unable to select Craig Dawson after the defender was sent off in the defeat to Newcastle.

Matteo Kovacic has been ruled out of Chelsea’s next two games due to injury, but Tuchel has no other injury concerns. The Chelsea manager has confirmed that Edouard Mendy will start in goals after Kepa Arrizabalaga played the last two matches.

Possible line-ups

Fabianski; Coufal, Balbuena, Diop, Ogbonna, Johnson; Noble, Soucek; Fornals, Lingard, Bowen

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Prediction

This timing of this match comes at a far from ideal time for both teams, given West Ham’s injuries and Chelsea’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid around the corner. Moyes’ side have played out three 3-2 scorelines in a row, with a 3-3 draw before that, while Chelsea have typically been involved in low-scoring affairs under Tuchel. Expect this one to go Chelsea’s way, but only just. West Ham 0-1 Chelsea

Odds

West Ham: 15/4

Draw: 14/5

Chelsea: 3/4

