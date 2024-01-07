West Ham vs Bristol City LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

West Ham vs Bristol City – LIVE!

West Ham are looking to continue a strong season by going on a deep run in the FA Cup. While their Carabao Cup campaign ended in disappointing fashion away at Liverpool, the Hammers did manage to beat Arsenal on the way, underlining their danger as a cup team.

Though a European journey and a top-six finish in the Premier League may be the bigger priorities David Moyes has on his mind, the FA Cup can offer another avenue. A home tie against a Championship outfit, albeit one who have won their last three games, has to be seen as a major opportunity.

Avoiding a draw would also mean Moyes and his side get a welcome fortnight off, another big boost in a season as congested as this season. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

West Ham vs Bristol City latest news

GOAL! Bowen gives Hammers the lead

West Ham vs Bristol City: CHANCE FOR THE HAMMERS!

14:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

25 mins: So close to a second!

Emerson plays in Bowen, who looks to disguise a pass into Soucek at the back post.

O'Leary, however, is alert to it and stops the Czech from tapping in.

West Ham vs Bristol City: Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

14:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Vladimir Coufal's got the hump. Another man just back in the team after illness and he seems to be involved in a collision every two minutes. Not been a gentle re-introduction.

West Ham vs Bristol City: Coufal in the wars

14:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

18 mins: Twice now Coufal has been caught by Pring and gone down holding his head.

He's certainly in a battle today!

West Ham vs Bristol City: CHANCE FOR THE HAMMERS

14:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

13 mins: Fornals meets Bowen's cutback but fires only at O'Leary.

Good save but the Hammers forward should be doing better.

West Ham vs Bristol City: Big blow for the Hammers

14:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

11 mins: Despite taking an early lead, West Ham aren't having it all their own way.

Bristol City are growing into this and losing Paqueta is a major blow.

West Ham vs Bristol City: Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

14:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Oof. Big concern for West Ham that and you hear the groan go up around the ground. Looks like the same knee issue that caused him a problem at Arsenal. Divin Mubama is about to come on.

West Ham vs Bristol City: CHANCE FOR BRISTOL CITY!

14:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: Bell gets inside Emerson before firing one at Fabianski, who can only push the ball away.

Paqueta clears the resulting corner.

West Ham vs Bristol City: Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

14:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham's opener comes from neither of those players being in the position I said. Paqueta with a peach of a ball from deep and Bowen's run terrific.

West Ham vs Bristol City: GOAL! Jarrod Bowen '05

14:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

05 mins: GOAL!

Wave after wave of West Ham attack leads the first goal. Paqueta sends a lovely ball over the top and behind the Bristol City backline, allowing Bowen to bring it down, round the goalkeeper and fire into the empty net.

West Ham vs Bristol City: KICK-OFF!

14:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

West Ham vs Bristol City: Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

13:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

It is an absolutely freezing afternoon in east London. A huge allocation of 9,000 Bristol City fans have made the trip and we're told it's a sellout among the home crowd as well, although whether the stadium ends up full given all the train troubles is another matter.

West Ham vs Bristol City: Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

13:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Standard Sport's reporter runs through the team news....

"It's been such a hectic first half of the season, you can understand why David Moyes has gone full strength."



West Ham vs Bristol City: When is FA Cup draw? Date, time, TV channel and ball numbers for fourth-round ties

13:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham and Chelsea will be in the hat for the FA Cup fourth round draw.

Despite labouring for much of the contest, Spurs had Pedro Porro to thank after the full-back scored a fantastic goal late on to beat Burnley on Friday night.

Chelsea made a slow start against Championship side Preston, but improved after the break to ease to a 4-0 win.

West Ham vs Bristol City: Big double boost for David Moyes

13:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham name their strongest possible lineup, indicating both how seriously they're taking the FA Cup and how much they want to avoid a replay in order to rest.

Having both Lucas Paqueta and Kurt Zouma start is a huge boost.

Confirmed West Ham lineup vs Bristol City today

13:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Soucek; Fornals, Bowen, Paqueta

Subs: Areola, Ogbonna, Ings, Cresswell, Benrahma, Cornet, Coventry, Johnson, Mubama

West Ham vs Bristol City: Why isn't FA Cup game on TV today?

12:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fans in the UK will be unable to watch West Ham vs Bristol City on TV.

The game was not selected by broadcasters as one of the six live FA Cup third-round matches, or one of those shown on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button.

Free highlights will be available on BBC's Match of the Day, scheduled for 10.30pm GMT.

West Ham vs Bristol City: Latest odds

12:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham: 4/11

Bristol City: 6/1

Draw: 3/1

West Ham vs Bristol City: How Hammers without Mohammed Kudus during Africa Cup of Nations

12:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

From the moment Mohammed Kudus arrived at West Ham last summer, it was known that David Moyes’s side would have to do without the Ghana international during this month’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Whether anyone could have predicted he would leave quite such a big gap, however, is another question.

Read the full story here!

West Ham vs Bristol City: Head to head (h2h) history and results

11:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham wins: 17

Bristol City wins: 7

Draws: 11

West Ham vs Bristol City: Score prediction today

11:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

This is the sort of game that could produce an upset, with West Ham potentially vulnerable to taking their eye of the ball. The question is whether City can deliver the goal threat to trouble the Premier League side.

A 1-1 draw.

West Ham team news vs Bristol City today

11:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd have left for the Africa Cup of Nations to leave the Hammers squad looking a bit thin.

Lucas Paqueta and Kurt Zouma are carrying injuries along with Michail Antonio while illness kept Vladimir Coufal out of the draw with Brighton. Thilo Kehrer won't feature after he joined Monaco.

West Ham vs Bristol City: TV channel and live stream

11:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live having not been selected by broadcasters BBC or ITV.

Live stream: Free highlights are set to be posted on the official X feed of the FA Cup as goals go in, while the BBC's Match of the Day will delve into the game at 10.30pm

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.

West Ham vs Bristol City: Welcome

11:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of West Ham's FA Cup clash with Bristol City today.

Kick-off from the London Stadium is at 2pm GMT.