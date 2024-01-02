West Ham vs Brighton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

West Ham vs Brighton LIVE!

The second Premier League match of 2024 takes place in east London tonight, where West Ham will hope to continue their fantastic form that saw them close the last calendar year with a flourish. The Hammers have firmly shaken off illness and fatigue to put themselves right in the battle for European qualification, rising to sixth with a brilliant run of six wins from their last eight top-flight matches that included Thursday's terrific away victory over title-chasing Arsenal.

Another triumph this evening would see sixth-place West Ham move just three points behind Tottenham and only four adrift of the top four with half the season still to go, though David Moyes is without several key players for their first game of the New Year with the likes of Lucas Paqueta, Kurt Zouma and Vladimir Coufal dealing with injuries or illness and Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd having now both departed for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Roberto De Zerbi knows all about selection headaches with Igor Julio and captain Lewis Dunk joining his long list of absentees, though the Seagulls ended 2023 on a high by brushing aside Spurs and would jump from eighth above their opponents with a second successive win tonight. Follow West Ham vs Brighton live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium.

Kick-off time: 7.30pm GMT, London Stadium

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:45 , George Flood

58 mins: Webster heads away a Fornals cross after Emerson had got forward down the West Ham left but failed to accurately pull the ball back for Ward-Prowse on the edge of the box.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:43 , George Flood

56 mins: Signs of life from Brighton as Pedro combines well with Buonanotte before Welbeck's snapshot forces Areola into a save.

Milner then wildly hacks the rebound over the top.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:43 , George Flood

54 mins: Replays show that Hinshelwood's cross did indeed hit the trailing right arm of Emerson as he went to ground trying to produce a block.

Never a penalty.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:41 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

Not sure if Jarrod Bowen is furious with himself for not laying that pass off to Ward-Prowse with greater conviction or with his team-mates for calling for it at all. Decent opening spurned either way.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:41 , George Flood

53 mins: Hinshelwood does well at one end to prevent Bowen's low pass from reaching Benrahma.

He then appeals for a penalty for handball at the other after a low cross is blocked. Nothing given.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:38 , George Flood

50 mins: Nothing to shout about yet in the early stages of this second half, Emerson doing well to stop Pedro and Buonanotte bringing down Soucek.

Such a flat atmosphere around the London Stadium.

This very much feels like the last game of a very busy festive period.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:33 , George Flood

Back underway at the London Stadium, with no changes from either manager just yet.

Let's hope this one gets better!

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:26 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

About 35 minutes of nothingness there, with a decent 10-minute spell from West Ham mixed in.

Then again, Brighton have had the best chance. Feels like the odd goal might settle this.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:21 , George Flood

Half-time

Goalless at the break and certainly not a classic so far, but it did warm up after a tedious opening.

Best chance of the game so far was that close-range Gross header saved by Areola.

West Ham missing Paqueta and Kudus

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:19 , George Flood

47 mins: That's a real opportunity for West Ham on the stroke of half-time after Ward-Prowse's deep free-kick delivery is cushioned into the six-yard box by Emerson.

I think there may have been a crucial touch from Estupinan there to take it away from Mavropanos, with Alvarez and Bowen also in the vicinity.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:17 , George Flood

45 mins: Just the one minute of added time signalled at the end of the first half.

Not sure when I last saw that!

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:16 , George Flood

44 mins: Fornals' cross looking for Soucek is seen off by Van Hecke as West Ham sustain a bout of pressure before half-time following that Areola save.

The alert Van Hecke then steers away another from Benrahma before Brighton counter, but Hinshelwood's deflected cross is picked up by Areola.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:14 , George Flood

43 mins: Huge chance for Brighton before the break as Gross' header from a Milner cross from point-blank range is straight at Areola.

That could easily have been the opener.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:12 , George Flood

40 mins: Groans of frustration from the home fans as West Ham look to trouble Brighton again with half-time looming, but it's not good enough from Fornals as he loses possession.

As Malik says, the drop-off from Paqueta and Kudus to Fornals and Benrahma has been predictably steep so far tonight.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:11 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

An early contender for the 2024 Water Is Wet Prize but the downgrade from Paqueta and Kudus to Benrahma and Fornals is, erm, significant.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:10 , George Flood

38 mins: Buonanotte - who shook off a knock suffered in the win over Tottenham to start tonight - briefly goes down for Brighton but is quickly back on his feet.

The Seagulls are then almost caught out trying to play out from inside their own box.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:08 , George Flood

37 mins: Ogbonna thwarts one Brighton attack before Buonanotte fires way over the crossbar from long-range.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:07 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

I think Jan Paul van Hecke must've upset someone in the Brighton dressing room.

The number of times already he's been sold short or fizzed an awkward pass with Bowen lurking.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:07 , George Flood

35 mins: Here come the Hammers again as Benrahma drifts in dangerously off the left wing and tries to place the ball in the far bottom corner, only to miss the target.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:06 , George Flood

34 mins: That's a really good covering challenge from Van Hecke to thwart Bowen and West Ham.

Both sides carrying a threat now - can either break the deadlock before the interval?

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:04 , George Flood

33 mins: Brighton's free-kick is floated to the back post to Welbeck, whose header back across goal is palmed into the path of Hinshelwood by Areola, who then saves the teenager's close-range strike.

This game is heating up nicely now after such a slow start.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:03 , George Flood

31 mins: Emerson is caught in possession in the Brighton half and the tricky, fleet-footed Buonanotte carries the ball forward with purpose.

He's eventually brought down by Johnson, who receives the first booking of the night.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:01 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

Turning into a really good spell for West Ham now. Can they push home this advantage?

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

20:01 , George Flood

29 mins: West Ham are really alive now as Ward-Prowse's well-struck volley is diverted behind by Steele after a clipped Benrahma cross had been headed away from Soucek and up into the air by Webster.

Van Hecke clears Ward-Prowse's subsequent corner delivery from the left.

Bowen delivers another left-footed cross into the box that is headed high and wide by Mavropanos.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

19:59 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

Looked offside in real time but that Bowen strike has woken the crowd up a bit.

Meanwhile, conversation in the press box turns to whether it would be appropriate to have the darts on one of the big screens.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

19:58 , George Flood

26 mins: Mavropanos and Soucek combine to tee up Bowen, who drives into the box before his powerful low drive is tipped onto the post by Steele.

The offside flag goes up! That has woken the crowd up at least. West Ham suddenly look more threatening.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

19:57 , George Flood

26 mins: Soucek strays offside as he tries to connect with Ward-Prowse's left-wing cross inside the six-yard box.

I think there was a little push on Milner there too.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

19:56 , George Flood

24 mins: Emerson is inside the Brighton area and cuts inside Gross before scuffing a shot well wide of the near post on his weaker foot.

That about sums up the quality of this opening 25 minutes.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

19:54 , George Flood

22 mins: Alvarez has been everywhere for West Ham in these early stages, now getting across for a well-timed sliding challenge on Milner after a fine pass from Gilmour.

Buonanotte finds a bit of space for Brighton but his shot is deflected off either Ogbonna or Welbeck before being gathered by Areola.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

19:53 , George Flood

21 mins: Alvarez aims a searching ball into the path of Johnson, who is beyond Milner but thwarted by Steele as the offside flag then goes up.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

19:50 , George Flood

19 mins: Pedro gets into the box for Brighton and clips a cross towards Hinshelwood that is steered away by Benrahma.

Brighton sustain the attack but don't find a way through as West Ham maintain their discipline at the back.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

19:49 , George Flood

18 mins: Alvarez is effective at both ends of the pitch as he cuts out a cross from young Hinshelwood down Brighton's right flank.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

19:47 , George Flood

15 mins: De Zerbi is absolutely furious in the Brighton dugout, picked up by the television cameras angrily wriggling around in his seat.

The Italian is obviously not happy with what he's seeing from his side so far, despite their monopoly on possession.

They've not come anywhere close to asking a question of Areola in the West Ham goal so far, despite dominating the ball.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

19:45 , George Flood

13 mins: Alvarez is again the unfamiliar attacking architect for West Ham, bringing the ball forward once more and releasing Bowen with a pass down the left.

However, Bowen's eventual cross is delivered too close to Steele.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

19:44 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

Slim pickings in terms of talking points so far, but we've seen Edson Alvarez involved in things a little higher up the pitch than usual in these first 15 minutes.

Without Paqueta and Kudus, someone is going to have to provide a bit of craft in the final third.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

19:42 , George Flood

11 mins: After that nervy moment for Steele, Brighton go straight back to dominating the ball without offering much of a threat going forward.

All very pedestrian so far.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

19:41 , George Flood

9 mins: A warning for Brighton as Alvarez searches for Bowen with a long pass forward and Van Hecke's clearing header reaches Estupinan, who has to go all the way back to goalkeeper Steele under pressure.

Bowen very quickly closes him down, leading to Steele sending his panicked clearance straight out of play on the far side.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

19:40 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

This all feels remarkably low-key.

Thousands of empty seats, a very flat atmosphere, two makeshift teams. Sure it'll get warmed up...

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

19:38 , George Flood

6 mins: Joao Pedro is dropping deep to combine with Milner and try and spark Brighton's harmless possession into something more effective.

Gilmour asks too much of Milner with a lofted pass, drawing ironic cheers from the home crowd as West Ham keep their defensive shape well.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

19:35 , George Flood

4 mins: Brighton are seeing plenty of the ball early on, urged on by their travelling support.

Nothing to trouble West Ham's almost entirely second-choice defence so far, though.

Mostly harmless possession inside their own half.

West Ham 0-0 Brighton

19:33 , George Flood

2 mins: An early penalty appeal from West Ham as Alvarez bursts forward and combines in the box with Bowen before falling under the challenge of Gilmour.

VAR Rob Jones has a look but does not overturn the on-field decision. Play continues.

West Ham vs Brighton

19:31 , George Flood

Underway at the London Stadium!Can weakened West Ham carry over their superb Premier League form into 2024 and move within four points of the top four?

Samuel Barrott is tonight's referee. Both sides in their familiar home strips - claret and blue vs blue and white stripes.

West Ham vs Brighton

19:30 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

It was only out of the corner of my eye, so don't take it as gospel, but I'm pretty sure I've just seen Alphonse Areola kick his own crossbar. Hell of a leap.

West Ham vs Brighton

19:28 , George Flood

The two teams emerge from the tunnel at a very windy London Stadium, where there are a lot of empty seats visible.

A combination of the earlier kick-off time, bad weather and the date, perhaps.

David Moyes laments West Ham's AFCON absences

19:21 , George Flood

Here is David Moyes addressing those West Ham absences during his pre-match interview with Sky Sports...

"We've got some injuries, we've got a bit of illness," he said.

"Maybe if we had played last night, we would have had some of the African players available but because we play tonight, we don't.

"That probably sums it up."

West Ham vs Brighton

19:12 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

We're only halfway through the season but I've already lost count of the number of matches where you turn up and the story is one team or the other's injury list.

Nine players out either injured, suspended or on international duty for Brighton, seven for West Ham.

West Ham vs Brighton

19:07 , George Flood

It is not just Ryan Giggs' appearance mark that the evergreen James Milner is matching tonight.

He also equals the Manchester United stalwart by becoming just the second player ever to feature in a Premier League game in 23 different years.

Some achievement!

West Ham vs Brighton

19:04 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia reacts to that West Ham team news at the London Stadium...

🗣️ "Problems for David Moyes to solve."@MalikOuzia_ reacts to that team news at the London Stadium with West Ham missing several key players tonight



West Ham duo Coufal and Kehrer both missing with illness

18:54 , George Flood

Vladimir Coufal has confirmed via Instagram that he misses tonight's match due to flu.

West Ham also insist that fellow defender Thilo Kehrer is absent due to illness rather than reports of an imminent loan move to Monaco.

Two Brighton changes as Milner matches Ryan Giggs record

18:49 , George Flood

Brighton, meanwhile, show two changes from the side that started the dramatic 4-2 win over Tottenham on Thursday.

Adam Webster is fit again and returns to the starting XI, while Pervis Estupinan - who came off the bench to net a goal of the season contender against Spurs - is also drafted in.

They replace the suspended captain Lewis Dunk and injured Igor Julio in defence.Facundo Buonanotte has shaken off a knock to start, while James Milner will match Ryan Giggs with his 632nd Premier League appearance.

Youngsters Leigh Kavanagh and Imari Samuels come onto the bench.

Three West Ham changes as Coufal added to absentee list

18:41 , George Flood

So no Kurt Zouma for West Ham again tonight then, with Nayef Aguerd, Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus all absent as expected.

There's no Vladimir Coufal either due to illness, so Ben Johnson is at right-back as Angelo Ogbonna and Konstantinos Mavropanos continue together in central defence.

Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma come in for Paqueta and Kudus, as predicted.

A very youthful Hammers bench contains the likes of Conor Coventry, Kaelan Casey, Lewis Orford and Levi Laing.

Brighton lineup

18:35 , George Flood

Starting XI: Steele, Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Webster, Estupinan, Gross, Gilmour, Milner, Buonanotte, Welbeck, Joao Pedro

Subs: Verbruggen, Dahoud, Lallana, Moder, Baleba, Ferguson, Boaitey, Kavanagh, Samuels

West Ham lineup

18:33 , George Flood

Starting XI: Areola, Johnson, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri, Alvarez, Soucek, Benrahma, Ward-Prowse, Fornals, Bowen

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Cornet, Ings, Coventry, Casey, Mubama, Orford, Laing

De Zerbi backs Milner to break Teddy Sheringham record

18:25 , George Flood

De Zerbi also believes that Milner has the potential to overtake Teddy Sheringham as the oldest player ever to feature in the Premier League.

“Teddy Sheringham was an amazing player! But, yes, I think James can reach that point because physically he has no problem, and he has the passion," said the Italian coach this week.

"When I watch him on the training ground or in games, I forget his age.”

De Zerbi hails 'incredible' James Milner as records loom

18:24 , George Flood

If James Milner features for Brighton tonight, he will equal Manchester United stalwart Ryan Giggs' mark of 632 career Premier League appearances.

And Roberto De Zerbi believes there is much more to come from the soon-to-be 38-year-old, who will be eyeing former team-mate Gareth Barry's all-time record of 652 top-flight outings.

“We are happy to have him in our squad,” said De Zerbi.

“He has been unlucky because he’s suffered injuries but now he is playing very well and without problems and helping us reach a higher level in our mentality and our quality of play.

“His attitude is great, his energy is great and I think he can play more years. His qualities are clear, he has won everything in football but if you watch him in training it’s incredible.

"The age is on paper. On the pitch if you are 18 or 16 or 40, nothing changes.”

West Ham vs Brighton

18:06 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia has arrived at a very gusty London Stadium, where the elements could yet wreak havoc on tonight's game...

De Zerbi 'surprised' after injured Mitoma receives Asian Cup call

18:02 , George Flood

As we mentioned earlier, Kaoru Mitoma's place in the final Japan squad for this month's delayed 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar came as a shock to Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

The influential winger injured his ankle in the 1-1 Premier League draw with fierce rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on December 21 and was expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks.

"I'm really surprised because my medical staff told me Mitoma needs four, six weeks for his injury," De Zerbi said at his pre-West Ham press conference on Monday.

"For me, it's difficult to think he can play in the Asian Cup.

"But I am a fan of Mitoma, of all my players, so if they can play for their national team I am very happy and very proud."

David Moyes 'comfortable' with West Ham contract situation

17:50 , George Flood

Despite West Ham's impressive progress, the future of their manager remains uncertain with his current contract due to expire in the summer and no extension yet agreed.

And while Moyes admits that the lack of clarity over his position could affect the club's January transfer business, he insists he is comfortable with the situation as it stands.

"Yes, of course," he said.

"But I also hope players will also talk about a guy who has managed over 1000 games, and I'm comfortable with it.

"I can go and discuss it tomorrow because I've got a great relationship with the board so I can do it at the right time, and there seems to be more talk from other people whereas we're quite cool about it."

David Moyes reflects on 'best year' as manager in 2023

17:37 , George Flood

David Moyes believes 2023 was the best year yet of his lengthy managerial career, delivering West Ham's first trophy since 1980 with the unforgettable Europa Conference League triumph over Fiorentina in Prague.

It was the Hammers' first European success since 1965 and will live long in the memory for the Scot.

"If I look back on things to win a trophy would mean that I would say yes, it would have to be my best year," said Moyes this week.

(PA)

"To win a trophy in 2023... you have to say it was difficult for the first part of last season, we couldn't get a result, we didn't start well, we had a few new players coming in.

"But once we got to the World Cup, that was my thing. I think we improved in the second half of the season.

"Somebody said to me it's been my best start to a season, but I think probably the second half of last season was my best finish because of winning the trophy."

Predicted West Ham lineup

17:24 , George Flood

If Kurt Zouma misses out tonight along with Nayef Aguerd again, then Angelo Ogbonna and Konstantinos Mavropanos - who scored against former club Arsenal on Thursday - will continue as West Ham's centre-back pairing, having stepped up impressively at the Emirates after a shaky display in the Carabao Cup quarter-final demolition by Liverpool.

With no Lucas Paqueta or Mohammed Kudus either, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma should both come into the starting XI.

Here's how Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia expects West Ham to line up this evening:

Predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Soucek; Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma

West Ham vs Brighton prediction

17:12 , George Flood

West Ham are looking back to their best and are firmly in the hunt for a top-six finish, and maybe more than that, at the halfway stage of the season.

Injury-hit Brighton have still not kept a clean sheet so goals are on the cards again, with the Hammers showing enough in recent weeks to suggest they can keep their good form going.

West Ham to win, 2-1.

Brighton team news

17:11 , George Flood

Injury-plagued Brighton's absentee list remains lengthy, with defender Igor Julio and Argentine winger Facundo Buonanotte both doubtful for tonight having sustained knocks against Tottenham on Thursday.

Captain Lewis Dunk is suspended for one game after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out, while Kaoru Mitoma is sidelined with an ankle injury but has still been named in the Japan squad for this month's Asian Cup in Qatar - a decision that surprised Seagulls boss Robert De Zerbi.

Simon Adingra, Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey, Ansu Fati, Julio Enciso and Solly March are all still out.

West Ham team news

17:06 , George Flood

West Ham captain Kurt Zouma faces a late fitness test after missing Thursday's surprise 2-0 win away at title-chasing Arsenal with a knee issue sustained in training.

Lucas Paqueta was hurt in the warm-up at the Emirates Stadium but was deemed fit enough to start before limping off later and will miss out tonight with his own knee problem.

Michail Antonio is not yet ready to return from his knee ligament injury that has kept him out since mid-November, while David Moyes is also without the services of both Nayef Aguerd and Mohammed Kudus - both of whom have now left to join up with Morocco and Ghana respectively ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. Kudus has also been nursing a minor hamstring strain.

Thilo Kehrer seems unlikely to be involved either tonight as he closes in on a loan move to Monaco, though Said Benrahma and Maxwel Cornet are both available for selection having been omitted by Algeria and hosts Ivory Coast for AFCON.

Where to watch West Ham vs Brighton

17:01 , George Flood

TV channel: Tonight's game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Coverage starts at 6:30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to West Ham vs Brighton live coverage

17:00 , George Flood

Hello, Happy New Year and welcome to Standard Sport's live coverage of West Ham's first game of 2024 against Brighton.

The in-form Hammers open the new calendar year desperate to continue their excellent run from the end of 2023, when they won six of their last eight Premier League games to move up to sixth spot in the table.

Another victory this evening would take them just four points behind the top four with half the season to play, though David Moyes is dealing with a number of key absentees... more on those in a moment.

Tonight's opponents Brighton are still being plagued by a lengthy injury list of their own, though they ended last year with optimism as they saw off Tottenham at home and would go above West Ham on goal difference if they were able to secure their first back-to-back league wins since September here.

Tonight's game kicks off at the slightly earlier time of 7:30pm GMT, so stay tuned for team news, live updates and much more including expert analysis from Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium.