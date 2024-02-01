West Ham vs Bournemouth, live! Score, live updates, stream link, lineups, video highlights

West Ham will try to extend their unbeaten run to six games when they host a hopeful Bournemouth side at London Stadium on Thursday.

Before losing to Tottenham and Liverpool by a combined margin of 7-1 in their last two outings, Bournemouth (25 points - 13th place) were the hottest team in the Premier League after winning six of seven games unbeaten between early November and Boxing Day. Andoni Iraola's side is spearheaded by a Golden Boot hopeful, Dominic Solanke, with 12 goals (tied-3rd, with Son Heung-min), including eight in his last nine PL appearances. Solanke bagged another goal and an assist in 45 minutes of work against Swansea City in the FA Cup last weekend; he was subbed off at halftime with a 5-0 lead.

As for West Ham, David Moyes' team is undeniably a David Moyes team — sometimes a ruthless counter-attacking side, always set-piece savants, often robust, and occasionally blunt in attack. Aside from a inexplicable 5-0 defeat to Fulham, West Ham (35 points - 6th place) haven't lost in the PL since the start of November. Even still, they have gained just one point in their top-four pursuit despite going 6W-3D-1L during that time, trimming the gap from nine points from eight. The Hammers trail 5th-place Tottenham by five points, with the PL hoping to be awarded an extra UEFA Champions League place next season.

West Ham lineup

Bournemouth lineup

Focus on West Ham, injury news

OUT: Lucas Paqueta (calf), Said Benrahma (suspension), Vladimir Coufal (suspension), Nayef Aguerd (international duty), Michail Antonio (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Edson Alvarez (calf)

Focus on Bournemouth, injury news

OUT: Max Aarons (thigh), Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Dango Outtara (international duty), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Hamed Traore (illness), James Hill (ankle), Darren Randolph (illness) | QUESTIONABLE: Philip Billing (illness), Adam Smith (undisclosed)