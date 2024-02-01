West Ham vs Bournemouth: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today
West Ham meet Bournemouth tonight as their search for a first win of the new calendar year continues.
The Hammers were last in action during their chaotic 2-2 draw with Sheffield United earlier this month and are now four games without a victory across all competitions.
Still, they remain in the mix for a top-six spot in the Premier League come the end of the season and have been able to rest up of late.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, have turned a corner after a difficult start to the season but have lost on their last two league outings, against Liverpool and Tottenham, but beat both Swansea and QPR in the FA Cup.
Date, kick-off time and venue
West Ham vs Bournemouth is scheduled for a 7:30pm GMT kick-off time tonight, Thursday February 1, 2024.
The London Stadium will host the match.
Where to watch West Ham vs Bournemouth
TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK. Coverage starts at 7pm.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream online through the Discovery+ app or website.
West Ham vs Bournemouth team news
Tonight's XI ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/qh33RRHAhR
— West Ham United (@WestHam) February 1, 2024
Our Cherries this evening 🍒⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Cpg5T3HmqE
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 1, 2024
West Ham vs Bournemouth prediction
Bournemouth are a difficult opponent now they’ve had some time to settle under new management but with Kudus and Phillips in the team, the Hammers should have enough.
West Ham to win, 3-1.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
West Ham wins: 8
Draws: 6
Bournemouth wins: 4
West Ham vs Bournemouth match odds
West Ham to win: 6/4
Draw: 13/5
Bournemouth to win: 7/4
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).