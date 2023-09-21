Mohammed Kudus inspires West Ham fightback against TSC

Mohammed Kudus celebrates scoring for West Ham - PA/Bradley Collyer

Mohammed Kudus scored his first West Ham United goal on a night when the Conference League winners’ Europa League campaign threatened to start with a mugging by Serbia’s TSC.

Having dominated the first-half and creating a hatful of chances that were either spurned or saved from Kudus, Danny Ings, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Thilo Kehrer, West Ham found themselves a goal behind two minutes into the second half. Said Benrahma had been porbing away up the left for the umpteenth time without troubling Milos Cvetkovic unduly when he worked the ball back to his captain, Angelo Ogbonna, on halfway to switch the play.

Ogbonna turned back to face his own goal but dithered on the ball and allowed Petar Stanic to steal in on his blindside 45 yards out and tear away, clean through on Lukasz Fabianski, holding his nerve admirable to sweep in a right-foot shot. Cue bedlam on the TSC bench and an urgent rejig by David Moyes, sending on Michail Antonio for some punch up front.

The goal hardly sparked West Ham back into life and it took them 15 minutes to find some fluency, Benrahma began to beat the full-back and create chances until Nemanja Petrovic, aware that Kudus was about to apply the finishing touch at the far post, sliced his clearance into his own net.

The Hammers piled on the pressure thereafter, confident that their mounting number of set-pieces would give James Ward-Prowse an opportunity to put a chance on a plate. In fact he served up several and Kudus put one away to give West Ham the lead, turning in a header from a corner before Tomas Soucek, on for Danny Ings, bulleted a near-post header past Nikola Simic to give the result the sheen their dominance of possession probably merited.

It was, Joe Cole said on TNT Sports, “something I could never say a couple of years ago: a routine West Ham victory in Europe.” It may have turned out that way but for 20 second-half minutes there was nothing routine about it at all.

Mohammed Kudus speaks

We didn’t have control [at the start of the second half] but we did what the coach told us and the winning mentality of the players [came through]. We knew the final quality had to be better second half. We knew what we were doing so if we were down or up we knew how to play. The result came after. I’m here to help the team. I hust did my best for the team and hopefully [we get] the three points. They have made me feel like family already. The most important thing is the team. We focus on that and we will build on it.

Full time: West Ham 3 TSC 1

West Ham fight back from their shock at conceding a goal after an Angelo Ogbonna mistake to seize the game by virtue of Said Benrahma’s raids and deliveries from the left and James Ward-Prowse’s lethal crosses from set-pieces.

TSC have given their all but look exhausted now. West Ham trying to pick them off but they’re dropping with cramp like flies.

Cornet ⇢ Paqueta.

Jovicic is down with cramp.

Ward-Prowse’s corner is typically menacing and almost put in at the far post but is pumped wide.

Double chance for West Ham when Soucek cuts across the D to thread a shot through the legs with his left. Simic dives low to push it to his right. Antonio pounces on it, opens his body to try to bend a right-foot in at the far post but Antonic contorts himself brilliantly to hack it away and behind, a yard or so in front of the line.

GOAL!

West Ham 3 TSC 1 (Soucek) He made the run that into Mavropanos’s terrain before he came in, coming back off the post to squeeze in front of the front-post sentry and bullet it in. A second assist for Ward-Prowse.

Soucek makes it 3-1 - Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Benrahma opens his stride and hares up the left to earn another corner.

Triple TSC substitution: Cirkovic, Rakonjac and Vulic come one for, I think. Dakovac, Cvetkovic and Dordevic.

Soucek ⇢ Ings.

Mavropanos slides in twice to stop an attack up the inside left and sparks a counter with four men in the break. Antonio’s heavy touch slows then down when picked out by Paqueta’s perfect pass and it means when he does manage to hook it back across the box, the chance has diminished in threat by two-thirds at least, Paqueta lashing it over and berating Antonio for the late return.

That’s how you change a game. Benrahma sprang into life when they were behind like a greyhound with English mustard up its tuchas, setting up the first and earning the corner from which they took the lead.

GOAL!

West Ham 2 TSC 1 (Kudus) Took the headed chance well, planting his feet but twisting his neck to steer Ward-Prowse’s venomous, spinning corner powerfully in from six yards.

Kudus bags his goal after being denied the first by the defender's decisive touch - Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

GOAL!

West Ham 1 TSC 1 (Petrovic og) Excellent from Benrahma who was sent down the left by Ings. He shaped to cross with his left, chopped back on to his right and whipped a cross to the back post. Kudus went to flick it in, coming round the back so Petrovic had to do something and tried to flick it away from a yard out but ended up slicing it into his own net.

Petrovic turns the ball into his own net - HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Thirty seconds after that clean catch, Simic makes a complete Horlicks of a long ball over the top that was looking for Kudus. The keeper runs to the left of the box to catch, misjudges the flight and drops it but the ball bounces favourably behind Kudus who would otherwise have been clean through. Simic flops on to it, grateful for the rub of the green.

Second West Ham change: Antonio ⇢ Fornals. The substitute jogs straight into the box looking to get on the end of a Ward-Prowse free-kick from the right that ultimately arcs down Simic’s throat.

West Ham corner on the right headed clear. A minute earlier his corner on the left was devilishly whipped but kept out at the near post as Mavropanos made that clever run again.

Misunderstanding between Paqueta and Kudus lets TSC pile on teh counter again but this time West Ham see it off. Moyes is telling Antonio to get stripped.

Ogbonna asks for a penalty when diving to try to reach Ward-Prowse’s corner, claiming a shove in the back. The referee isn’t buying it and nor is VAR.

If you’re not a West Ham fan you might find this act of larceny hilarious, or act of self-sabotage, such was their dominance. And they have been thoroughly rattled by conceding.

GOAL!

West Ham 0 TSC 1 (Stanic) Smash and grab. Assist from Ogbonna when the ball was played back to him on halfway after another probing spell proved fruitless. He turned back towards goal but tried then to spin away and Stanic blindsided him, toed the ball away and then was gone as the veteran struggled to chase. Stanic took it 30 yards to the edge of the box entirely on his own, waited for Fabianski to flinch and then wrapped his instep round a right-foot finish from 18 yards.

Stanic's goal instigates a bench pile-on for TSC - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Half-time change: Emerson ⇢ Cresswell.

West Ham kick-off, overloading with five on the right and pumping it high up that flank. But they can’t exploit their numerical superiority.

Half-time: West Ham 0 TSC 0

West Ham had all the possession and momentum for 40 minutes, racking up hundreds of passes and threatening from every Ward-Prowse dead ball and from open play through Paqueta, Ings and Kudus. But they have not been able to penetrate the very well-drilled banks of four and five and TSC gave them a scare on the break late on. In truth West ham should be ahead by a couple of goals but they lack the finishing touch.

Ogbonna uses his strength to hold off Jovanovic, careful not to pass to Cresswell who cannot continue much longer, and buys a goal-kick by firing the ball into the TSC centre-forward’s shins.

The corner flashes through the six-yard box menacing. All it needs is a toe but there’s no white shirt close enough and Cresswell knocks it behind for another.

Cresswell is limping badly.

Now Ogbonna is penalised for a clumsy challenge and from the free-kick Cvetkovic burns past Cresswell to cross. Ogbonna hacks it behind.

Kehrer is booked for overrunning the ball when he was pelting forward and then stepping on to Petrovic’s metatarsals. Little wonder he winces in pain as he takes his time to get back up.

Rare break from TSC earns them a corner. Rare as in unique. But , having called up the cavalry, they send it too long and West Ham clear.

This one is sent deep, having twice targeted Mavropanos earlier. Ogbonna rises to meet it but heads it straight back whence it came.

Kudus RSVPs an invitation to shoot and smacks it from 20 yards into a packed box, earning another corner for JW-P.

Kuveljic is booked, I think, for his part in some re-start timewasting and Radin is trying to run off an injury.

The first decent spell of probing from TSC is held 30 yards from goal and then Paqueta wins it back. He sends Cresswell and Benrahma down the left and continues his run to receive a return 20 yards out, hitting a first-time shot that Simic shovels away to the left. Kehrer takes the clearance and centres. Kudus leaps to meet it at the back stick and heads over.

Ward-Prowse's free-kick is headed over by the wall - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ward-Prowse delivers again and Mavropanos makes another dangerous near-post run, Only the close attention of his marker and an accidental bang on the head before he met the ball thwarted his hopes of giving West Ham the lead.

West Ham’s pass count tops 200 after the corner which TSC usher away to their right. West Ham recycle it to the other wing and Ward-Prowse gives it to Kudus who needs no invitation to shoot, thumping it from 20 yards into Dordevic and it loops up and over for a corner.

Kudusm Kehrer and Fornals combine down the right and Antonic blocks the Spain forward’s cross with his chest. Corner. Ward-Prowse trots over.

Kudus was magnificent for Ajax in 2021-22 and is a hell of a coup for West Ham. He loves to run at defenders and is giving Antonic kittens every time he latches on to a pass and drives into the box.

Smart save from Simic when Kehrer steals in from the right and pounce on a deflected cross from the left. He shifts the ball on to his left and shoots through a thicket of legs, nutmegging two defenders. Simic gets down swiftly to make the save.

Ings lets fly and from the left of the 18-yard line after a neat one-two with Benrahma. The wall-pass allows him to open his body and lump a right-foot shot that Simic batters away. Fornals gobbles up the clearance but his shot, too, is blocked.

'West Ham are massive' - Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Paqueta snaps into a tackle on Jovanovic and wins the ball back on halfway, starting a raid up the right through Fornals. Petrovic makes the tackle at the cost of a corner.

TSC are sitting so deep, West ham could take off a centre-half if this continues.

Cresswell gives the ball away on halfway, Dakovac pounces and runs towards the box before slipping a pass tp Jovanovic. Ogbonna forces him wider down the right and blocks the effort when it eventually comes.

Ward-Prowse, Mr Special Teams, whips in the corner and Mavropanos, running across the keeper at the near post, only just fails to apply the eyebrows that would have knocked it in. Simic slaps it away to the edge of the box and Benrahma shoots, dragging it to the leftv of the area and MAvropanos, again, just misses out in deflecting it back towards goal from a couple of yards out.

Ward-Prowse bends the free-kick but the wall does it job even if the header loops up and sits on the top of the net, threatening to dip under momentarily. Corner.

Any Paul Weller fans will be delighted by the shorthand designation of TSC. Keeps on burning. Kudus cuts in off the right wing to control a driven diagonal and is brought down as he scampers infield. Up steps James Ward-Prowse to claim the free-kick, 22 yards out slightly right of centre.

After a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the Morocco earthquake and Libya’s floods, the match kicks off and Paqueta is penalised for a high kick that brushes Radin’s chest and the right winger hits the decks like a bag of spanners, yelling at the top of his voice.

Right, here we go

TSC are on white, West Ham in claret and blue.

Not long to go...

Young West Ham United fans in the stands ahead of the match - PA/Bradley Collyer

Soucek on tonight's opponents

We have watched them in our clips and we have prepared a lot for this game. We know how they’ve been playing in their games and what shape they like. We’ve looked at individual players too, so we’ve prepared very well. We want to be ready for every game because we want to be as successful as possible. The last two days, we’ve watched a lot of FK TSC in order to be ready. We want to show our style and what we can do. We know they are top of their league and they have earned the right to be in this group but I believe we will show our quality.

A magical night for West Ham

Last time out in Europe, we won the Europa Conference League 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KInfKiZMBT — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 21, 2023

A full debut for West Ham's big summer signing

Mohammed Kudus starts for West Ham - Getty Images/Rob Newell

Backa Topola team news

Starting XI: Simic, Cvetkovic, Antonic, Djordjevic, Petrovic, Radin, Djakovac, Stojic, Kuveljic, Peter Stanic, Jovanovic.

Subs: Milovanovic, Mirchevski, Ilic, Jorgic, Milos Pantovic, Cirkovic, Krstic, Vlalukin, Vulic, Rakonjac, Sos.

West Ham team news

Your Europa League Hammers ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/8RqvFWORNH — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 21, 2023

West Ham vs Backa Topola

Hello and welcome to coverage of West Ham’s clash with Serbian side Backa Topola at the London Stadium.

The last time West Ham played in Europe they won the Europa Conference League, beating Fiorentina 2-1 on a memorable June night in Prague.

Jarrod Bowen’s last-minute winner sparked joyous scenes on the pitch with manager David Moyes celebrating alongside his father, David senior, who attended all their European fixtures over the past two years.

And Moyes admits he is still basking in the glow of last season’s triumph, having too often been a “miserable b----r” after matches.

“I’ve got to say there’s an inner glow about me because I know getting that victory means so much,” Moyes said.

“I’m pleased to carry that with me now. I hope we can do it again, I really do, because of the magic feeling when it happened, the aftermath, what it meant to so many people in east London and to West Ham supporters in particular.

“To be fortunate enough to win a European trophy is not something you get to do every day. Last year was magical.

“To be able to have my family there... they’ve probably been to hundreds and hundreds of games where I’ve been a miserable b----r, not wanting to go for a drink or for dinner.

“They are the lows and then you get the highs of a win and to be able to have the family there and to be part of it was magnificent.”

Declan Rice, the captain who lifted the trophy, has since moved on to Arsenal but Moyes feels that if anything they are stronger having invested the £105million received for the England midfielder in Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus.

“I think we’ve tried to build a stronger whole group,” he added. “The competition is good in the squad. We want to keep that strong and the players are in a confident frame of mind, which comes from victories and playing well.”