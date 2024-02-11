West Ham vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

Arsenal face a tricky trip to West Ham today.

The Hammers have proven tough opponents for the Gunners this season, having beaten them both in the Carabao Cup and away at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW WEST HAM VS ARSENAL LIVE!

However, David Moyes is currently overseeing a six-game winless run since that 2-0 victory in north London.

West Ham remain right in the thick of it for another year in Europe but come up against an Arsenal side enjoying renewed confidence in their title bid.

Beating Liverpool last time out ticked their win streak up to three games.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off today, Sunday, February 11, 2024.

The match will take place at London Stadium.

West Ham have beaten Arsenal twice this season already (IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch West Ham vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 1pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings and Malik Ouzia at the ground.

West Ham vs Arsenal team news

The hosts are set to remain without Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta due to injury, but Alphonse Areola is available despite being taken off at half-time of the defeat to Manchester United.

Moyes will also have to decide whether to reintroduce Kalvin Phillips following a tough start to his loan spell in east London, while Ben Johnson's stint at right wing may be drawn to a quick close.

Arsenal are monitoring issues for Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, but were more positive on Bukayo Saka after all three were forced off against Liverpool.

Takehiro Tomiyasu should be back after Japan were knocked out of the Asian Cup.

West Ham vs Arsenal prediction

This is exactly the sort of encounter that Moyes' West Ham have raised their game for, and failure to do so could well signal the beginning of the end for the Scot.

It is a bad time for the Hammers to face Arsenal, who need to win to continue their claim for the title.

Arsenal to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Hammers are unbeaten in three games against the Gunners.

West Ham wins: 37

Arsenal wins: 72

Draws: 41

West Ham vs Arsenal match odds

West Ham: 11/2

Arsenal: 1/2

Draw: 7/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).