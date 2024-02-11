West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka start

Arsenal travel to West Ham looking to keep pace in the Premier League title race, while Mikel Arteta’s side are also out for revenge after losing both games they have played against the Hammers this season.

The Gunners were beaten by David Moyes’s team in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as well as in the Premier League in late December, with the visitors won 2-0 at the Emirates in what looked to be a major dent in Arsenal’s title bid.

But Arteta’s side have found form in recent weeks, and travel to the London Stadium on the back of an impressive victory over leaders Liverpool last weekend. West Ham, meanwhile, have not won since beating Arsenal on December 28 and are winless in six in all competitions, although they could go sixth with a win.

Follow live updates from West Ham vs Arsenal in today’s live blog and get all the latest odds and tips here.

West Ham host Arsenal in Premier League London derby, with kick-off at 2pm

Arsenal looking to respond in Premier League title race after wins for Liverpool and Man City

West Ham have beaten Arsenal twice this season but are winless in their last six

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Johnson, Kudus, Bowen.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

West Ham team news

13:05 , Ben Fleming

West Ham name an unchanged XI from their 3-0 defeat against Manchester United last weekend. That means that Ben Johnson continues in his more advanced right-wing, while Alphonse Areola is able to start in goal having come off at half-time at Old Trafford.

Phillips remains on the bench.

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Johnson, Kudus, Bowen.

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Phillips, Mavropanos, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Mubama, Scarles.

The teams are in

13:01 , Ben Fleming

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵



🙌 Gabriel makes 150th appearance

🧱 Kiwior in at left back

🔙 Trossard returns to starting line-up



12:50 , Ben Fleming

We’ve got around ten minutes to go until team news for today’s game. Jesus and Saka are slight doubts for Arsenal, while the Hammers are set to be without Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio.

All will be revealed shortly...

Arsenal looking for revenge

12:40 , Ben Fleming

What a difference a month can make. Today, Arsenal head to the London Stadium just five points off Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table but, in December, their title bid looked to have derailed after a disappointing defeat 2-0 home defeat against West Ham just after Christmas.

If you’ve forgotten how that game transpired, click below:

Kalvin Phillips reveals ‘toughest moment’ of disastrous Man City spell

12:30 , Ben Fleming

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has revealed the “toughest” moment of his disastrous spell at Manchester City came when manager Pep Guardiola called him “overweight” in public after returning from the World Cup.

Phillips, 28, joined City from Leeds United in a £42m transfer in July 2022. He signed a six-year contract with the Premier League champions but made just six starts in all competitions under Guardiola, spending the majority of his time at the club sitting on the substitutes bench.

Phillips joined West Ham on loan in January, returning to the pitch in search of much-needed minutes ahead of Euro 2024 this summer, and admitted he had lost the “fire within me” since moving to City from Leeds.

“After the World Cup was probably the toughest,” Phillips said. “When Pep came out and said I was overweight.

Read more of the Englishman’s thoughts below:

West Ham vs Arsenal betting tips

12:20 , Ben Fleming

Arsenal’s title ambitions got a huge shot in the arm with last week’s win over Liverpool and are expecting them to keep up the pressure at the top of the table with a win at West Ham on Sunday (2pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Gunners are a best-price of 4/7 in the Premier League odds to collect another three points at the London Stadium and stretch their winning run in the top flight to four games.

They’ll have taken plenty of confidence from the 3-1 success against Liverpool but have had West Ham halt their momentum once this season already.

Mikel Arteta’s men faced the Hammers just after Christmas following a 1-1 draw at Anfield and were stunningly turned over 2-0 by David Moyes’ team at the Emirates Stadium.

What Arsenal’s celebrations against Liverpool really told us about the title race

12:10 , Ben Fleming

The celebration police will undoubtedly be on high alert, but if Arsenal defeat West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday there could be some justification to Mikel Arteta’s side believing victory is worth more than just three points in the Premier League title race. The Gunners have already lost twice to David Moyes’s side this season, in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in early November and a dismal home defeat in the Premier League in late December.

Add in costly dropped points from a 2-0 lead towards the end of last campaign, and Arsenal suddenly have recent history to overturn against their city rivals, revenge to earn.

It helps, then, that Arsenal return to east London on the back of their result of the season so far, a 3-1 win against leaders Liverpool that propelled Arteta’s side back into the title race. If it was billed as a must-win game from an Arsenal perspective, it was celebrated as such, too.

In the subsequent days, much has been made of Arteta’s sprint along the touchline and captain Martin Odegaard’s eye for a photograph as well as a pass: though if the whole debate has felt overblown, it would return with a thunder should Arsenal fail to build on their gathering momentum. West Ham are out of form, winless in six – or since they won at Arsenal on 28 December.

Read Jamie Braidwood’s preview ahead of today’s clash:

12:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

West Ham: 5/1

Draw: 16/5

Arsenal: 1/2

Get all the latest West Ham vs Arsenal odds and tips here.

Prediction

Arsenal end their Hammers hoodoo with a morale-boosting win in east London. West Ham 1-2 Arsenal

12:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvaraz, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Bowen, Cornet

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Havertz

12:01 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Influential midfielder Lucas Paqueta remains out for the hosts but goalkeeper Alphonse Areola should be fit to start after he was forced off at half-time last weekend following a collision.

Bukayo Saka should be fit to play despite picking up a knock against Liverpool, but Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko will need late fitness tests.

12:00 , Jamie Braidwood

When is West Ham vs Arsenal?

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 11 February at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

West Ham vs Arsenal will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

10:37 , Jamie Braidwood

