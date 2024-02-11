West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE!

London Stadium hosts a clash in the capital today as the Hammers face the Gunners in the Premier League. It’s a match that will impact both the race for Europe and the title after both were knocked down the table by Saturday’s results.

For Arsenal, a fourth win in a row will lift them to second in the league and to within two points of Liverpool. Mikel Arteta is monitoring injury worries for Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of the game, which will see them attempt to exact revenge on West Ham for two defeats earlier in the season.

David Moyes has often seen his team produce their best against the finest opposition and as the biggest questions are asked. Outside of the European places and winless in six, this is certainly one of those occasions. Follow all the action from West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog, with our reporters Simon Collings and Dom Smith at the ground.

Kick-off time: 2pm GMT | London Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

West Ham team news: Paqueta still injured

Arsenal team news: Saka and Jesus issues monitored

Score prediction

Where to watch West Ham vs Arsenal

11:14 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 1pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

11:07 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of West Ham vs Arsenal.

Kick-off comes at 2pm GMT from London Stadium.

It promises to be a fascinating London derby with the Hammers victorious in both of their matches against the Gunners earlier in the season, in the Carabao Cup and away from home in the Premier League.

Join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!