West Ham v Fulham: Pick of the stats
Here are the key facts and figures before Sunday's game between West Ham and Fulham in the Premier League.
West Ham are unbeaten in their past 12 Premier League home games against Fulham (W8 D4), since a 2-0 loss in their first meeting in the competition in November 2001. The Hammers have won the past five, scoring three goals on four occasions.
Following their 5-0 win at Craven Cottage in December, Fulham are looking to complete their first league double over West Ham since 1965-66.
Only bottom two sides Burnley (14) and Sheffield United (15) are on a longer run without a Premier League clean sheet this season than the Hammers' 12. However, David Moyes' side have also scored in their past seven games, losing just one of these.
Only Burnley and Sheffield United (12 each) have failed to score in more Premier League games than Fulham this season, with the Whites' 1-0 loss to Newcastle United last time out the 11th time they have drawn a blank this term.
Mohammed Kudus has had more successful dribbles than any other player in the Premier League this season (91) - the most by a West Ham player on record in a season in the competition (since 2005-06).
Since the start of February (when he netted his first goal), only Manchester City's Phil Foden (nine) has scored more Premier League goals than Rodrigo Muniz. However, only two of the Fulham forward's eight goals have come away from home.
Listen to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra commentary of West Ham v Fulham at 14:00 BST on Sunday