West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Jill Roord scores on debut as visitors reduced to 10

Roord helped Wolfsburg reach the Women's Champions League final last season

Jill Roord scored on her debut to help 10-player Manchester City to a 2-0 victory over West Ham on the first day of the Women's Super League season.

Gareth Taylor's side lacked a goal-scoring edge until Lauren Hemp netted a superb curling strike in the 48th minute.

Club record-signing Roord added City's second after Chloe Kelly had a penalty saved by Mackenzie Arnold.

Leila Ouahabi was shown a straight red card for kicking out at Emma Harries.

However, West Ham couldn't make the most of having an extra player in the final 20 minutes.

Roord makes impact on debut

Gareth Taylor was expected to strengthen his squad in the summer transfer window after a disappointing end to last season that saw his side miss out on the third and final Champions League spot.

Roord, who arrived from Wolfsburg, and Jess Park, who returned from her season-long loan at Everton, were the club's only additions.

Netherlands international Roord, who joined on a three-year deal for a fee in excess of £300,000, was involved from the start and efficient in City's build-up play but she misjudged a lob over Arnold to squander the best chance of the opening half.

Hemp had been denied by Arnold before the before the break but the Hammers goalkeeper had no chance as Hemp's effort from the edge of the area nestled itself into the top left corner of the net.

Despite her penalty triumphs for England at recent major tournaments, Kelly was off the mark this time around as her stuttered run-up failed to trick the Australian keeper, who palmed the strike out for a corner.

City's disappointment was short lived as Roord, in a moment of brilliance, darted in and out of the West Ham defence before calmly lifting the ball over Arnold to complete the scoreline.

The 26-year-old new signing, who is entering her second spell in the WSL having spent two years at Arsenal, received a warm reception from the travelling City fans when she was substituted for Filippa Angeldal in the 89th minute.

Skinner begins West Ham reign with defeat

Skinner was sacked by Spurs in March after a run of nine straight defeats in the WSL

The decision to appointment Rehanne Skinner as Paul Konchesky's replacement was one that may not have been widely welcomed by West Ham fans.

Skinner, who was sacked by relegation-threatened Tottenham in March, has now lost her last 10 matches as a WSL boss.

The Hammers' impressive defensive efforts in the first half came undone when they failed to close down Hemp before she unleashed a strike to open the scoring and they looked equally as helpless when Roord waltzed through to double the visitors' lead.

There will be concerns about the club's new number nine, Riko Ueki - West Ham's only bright spark in the attacking third - after the Japan forward limped off injured before the 60-minute mark and was replaced by Harries.