West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

West Ham host Wolves in the Premier League in Sunday’s televised 2pm kick off.

The Hammers were handed a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Fulham last weekend and will want to bounce back against Wolves, but there is lingering uncertainty over whether manager David Moyes will extend his contract which is currently due to expire at the end of the season.

West Ham have won their last three Premier League home games against Wolves, who are without a win in their last 10 matches played on a Sunday. But did finish top of their group in the Europa league to reach the knockout stages.

Wolves have a habit of regular scoring, having found the net in 15 matches this season, while West Ham are without a clean sheet in their last nine games.

West Ham United FC 1 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

14:32

Kudus has been a phenomenal signing for West Ham since joining from Ajax in the summer. Only Jarrod Bowen (10) has more goals in all competitions for the Hammers this season than him (eight), with seven of the Ghanaian's eight strikes for the Hammers coming at the London Stadium. His goal is the difference so far.

14:31

SAVE! Fabianski makes a smart stop. Soucek gifts possession to Wolves, with Gomes then making a good slide tackle on Alvarez. Cunha collects it and takes a shot from the edge of the box that bounces just ahead of Fabianski, but he gets down to his right to push it wide.

14:29

West Ham have kept the ball well since scoring and are trying to ride the momentum that they have scored. Bowen thinks he has won a corner on the left after a cross comes off Dawson, but the referee points for a goal-kick.

14:28

Wolves are without a win in their previous 13 Premier League away games in London (drawing three and losing 10), losing each of the last four; they last endured a longer such losing run in the top-flight between September 2010 and November 2011 (six games).

14:24

Assist Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima

14:24

Lemina plays a pass into Bellegarde on the left, with the Frenchman cutting inside before chipping a cross into the box. However, there is no clear aim with his attempt and Fabianski makes an easy catch.

14:21

Ward-Prowse whips his free-kick over the wall and towards the bottom corner, but Bentley gets across his line to catch it.

14:20

Ward-Prowse makes the most of a loose pass in the midfield and pokes the ball through to Bowen. He darts through the middle of the pitch and wins a free-kick off Dawson in a shooting position. This is certainly within Ward-Prowse's territory.

14:18

OVER! Coufal throws the ball to Kudus on the right before getting it back from the Ghana international. The right-back then swings a high cross towards Paqueta, who touches it down well before thumping it well over.

14:16

Kudus gifts possession to Wolves before winning it back quickly. He spots Coufal's run down the right and looks for the right-back, but Bellegarde does well to get in front of him and win a foul.

14:14

SAVE! Paqueta tries too much inside West Ham's defensive third, with Wolves winning possession in their defensive third. Semedo rolls a pass into Cunha, who gets down the right side of the box before driving a shot straight at Fabianski.

14:12

Wolves get up the pitch for the first time, with Sarabia's switch from left to right going towards the touchline. Cunha gets too close to Paqueta and trips him, giving away a free-kick.

14:10

Ward-Prowse goes short with a corner, playing it to Emerson. The left-back finds Kudus with a cross to the edge of the box, but his first-time effort is blocked. That was clearly a routine from the Hammers.

14:09

Zouma strides out of the defence and wins a corner off Lemina on the right. Bowen and Ward-Prowse are over it, with the latter curling a cross on top of Bentley. The goalkeeper doesn't take any chances and pushes it over.

14:08

CHANCE! Ward-Prowse slides the ball down the left to Bowen, who immediately cuts it into the middle of the box. Emerson surges inside, but Lemina gets across to put it behind. Ward-Prowse's corner causes panic in the box, with Wolves eventually clearing it away.

14:06

West Ham have pushed men into Wolves' half and are retaining possession well. Kudus, Ward-Prowse and Soucek all combine before the Hammers go back to the halfway line.

14:04

Emerson shows some nice touches down the left. He flicks the ball through the legs of Hwang before playing a one-two with Paqueta, but is then forced back.

14:03

Bowen will be the player to watch for West Ham. He has scored nine goals in 15 Premier League appearances for West Ham this season; should he score against Wolves, he’d be the second-quickest Hammers player to 10 Premier League goals in a season, after John Hartson in 1997-98 (15th appearance), though just two of Bowen’s nine in 2023-24 have come at home. He missed a couple of clear chances against Fulham so will be desperate to score today.

14:02

Wolves get this Premier League clash under way.

14:02

Having won their first four Premier League games against West Ham following their return to the division in 2018, Wolves have now lost four of their last six against them (winning two). Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.

13:46

Wolves make two alterations to the team that drew with Forest in their last Premier League outing. Bentley makes his second top-flight appearance of the season, with the goalkeeper yet to concede this campaign. Jose Sa is not in the squad. Bellegarde also comes in on the left and replaces Bueno.

13:42

West Ham make one change to the side that beat Freiburg in the Europa League. Zouma comes in at centre-back and captains the side, with Mavropanos moving onto the bench. Alvarez picked up an injury in the match but is fine to start. Fabianski also keeps his place despite Areola’s return from injury.

13:42

WOLVES SUBS: Matt Doherty, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Santiago Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Fabio Silva, Hugo Bueno, Sasa Kalajdzic, Tommy Doyle, Tom King.

13:42

WOLVES (3-4-3): Dan Bentley; Maximilian Kilman, Craig Dawson, Toti Gomes; Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde; Pablo Sarabia, Hwang Hee-Chan, Matheus Cunha.

13:38

WEST HAM SUBS: Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Fornals, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Danny Ings, Angelo Ogbonna, Said Benrahma, Alphonse Areola, Thilo Kehrer, Divin Mubama.

13:38

WEST HAM (4-3-3): Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, Emerson; Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse; Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta.

13:34

Wolves were tipped to be battling against relegation at the start of the season but have defied early exceptions and are 10 points above the drop zone. Gary O’Neil’s side had lost three of their first four games since the start of November, with their only win in that run coming in a comeback victory over Tottenham. However, they have since collected four points from their last two games, beating Burnley 1-0 at Molineux before drawing 1-1 with Nottingham Forest. They will be looking to end their three-match losing streak away from home with a rare victory at London Stadium, having also been beaten in their last three trips to the Hammers.

13:34

West Ham’s good run of form in the Premier League ended with a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Fulham in their last top-flight outing. The Hammers had won three of their previous four matches before heading to Craven Cottage, including impressive wins over Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Tottenham, but were easily beaten by Marco Silva’s side. However, there were some reports of a sickness bug going through the squad, so David Moyes will be hoping the result was a one-off. West Ham are ninth in the table and could move as high as seventh if they beat Wolves and both Brighton and Manchester United lose today. They will also be confident going into the game after beating Freiburg in the Europa League during the week, confirming their place in the last 16.

13:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between West Ham and Wolves at London Stadium.

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…