West Ham United vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

West Ham United vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League updates

Kick off 3pm: West Ham vs Sheffield United

GOAL! Jarrod Bowen scores West Ham 1-0 Sheffield United

West Ham United FC 2 - 0 Sheffield United FC

15:47

Hamer attacks Bogle's deep cross in the inside-left channel, but his header trickles wide of the post and evades Archer attempting to sneak in behind Aguerd.

15:47

Soucek continues to threaten in the final third. He attacks a deep cross from Emerson to the back post, but Foderingham punches his effort away.

15:45

Coufal has space down the right flank and digs out a cross for Ward-Prowse to attack, but his header is tame and straight at Foderingham.

15:42

CHANCE! McBurnie spurns a huge chance to get the Blades back into the game. Archer sends a pass to the forward in the right-inside channel and he gets the ball out of his feet, only to drag his effort wide of the target.

15:41

Yellow Card Edson Omar Álvarez Velázquez

15:39

Assist Michail Gregory Antonio

15:38

Goal Tomáš SouÄek

15:38

West Ham work the ball around the edge of the Blades box before Coufal clips a delivery into the middle that Soucek glances wide of the target.

15:36

Coufal sends a throw-in to Bowen in the box. He works the ball onto his left foot to look for a space to fire at goal, but he places his effort wide of the target.

15:34

McAtee slides in hard on Soucek and goes into the book.

15:33

WIDE! Bowen feeds Antonio and he runs at the Sheffield United defence. He has support, but goes for the strike alone and blasts his effort wide.

15:32

Alvarez latches onto a loose ball 20 yards from goal and launches a strike towards the target that Foderingham claims with ease.

15:32

Thomas has a nervy wait for a VAR check for a potential handball from a Ward-Prowse corner, but the decision remains on the field for no penalty to the Hammers.

15:29

Emerson floats a cross towards Antonio in the box. He fends off one challenge and tries to shoot on the turn, but Foderingham blocks his strike with his legs.

15:25

Assist Vladimír Coufal

15:25

Bogle raids down the right flank and floats a cross into the box, but Ahmedhodzic cannot connect with his header. The Blades keep the pressure on, but Bogle is flagged offside as he collects an offload from McAtee.

15:24

SAVE! Ward-Prowse fires at goal from the edge of the box, but Foderingham watches his effort all the way to make a comfortable stop.

15:20

Vinicius loses possession in his own half and he trips Bowen on the edge of the Sheffield United box. Ward-Prowse stands over the ball.

15:20

The Blades win the ball high up the field and McBurnie releases Archer with a neat backheel. The striker shoots on his right foot from 20 yards, only to lift his effort over the top.

15:18

SAVE AND OFF THE LINE! Ward-Prowse lifts the resulting corner into the box where Bowen heads towards goal. Foderingham acts to make a reaction save, but the rebound falls to Aguerd to head towards goal. Robinson is in the right place at the right time to head off the line.

15:16

Paqueta goes for the give and go with Emerson and he bursts down the left flank. Ahmedhodzic has to act to deflect his cutback behind for a corner.

15:14

BLOCKS! Thomas sends a cross into the box from the left flank that falls for Archer. He turns to shoot, only to be denied by Aguerd. Hamer pounces on the loose ball and shoots, but Soucek deflects it over the top.

15:13

McAtee drives forward for the Blades and offloads to Bogle on the right flank. He sends a low cross that fails to beat Aguerd, who clears the danger for the hosts.

15:11

Antonio twists and turns down the right flank and forces a cross into the box. Soucek can only glance his header away from goal before Paqueta hammers a cutback straight at Foderingham.

15:07

CHANCE! Bowen gets the better of McAtee down the right flank rolling the midfielder with ease. He sends a cutback towards Soucek, but the midfielder launches his first-time strike over the top.

15:06

Paqueta plays a one-two with Soucek on the edge of the Sheffield United box, but Robinson acts to prevent him firing at goal with a desperate challenge.

15:04

West Ham win a corner down the right flank that Ward-Prowse whips into the box. There's a clash of heads and McBurnie goes down, forcing a stoppage in play.

15:02

We're under way at London Stadium.

14:58

Sheffield United have won just one of their last 10 away league games against West Ham (D4 L5), picking up a 2-0 win in the Championship in January 2005.

14:58

Despite the emphatic nature of their defeat to Newcastle last time out, Heckingbottom makes only one change to his side this afternoon. Norwood drops out of the team and is replaced by McBurnie, who joins Archer in the final third. Hamer, McAtee and Vinicius anchor the midfield.

14:54

Moyes made several changes to his side for the EFL Cup clash against Lincoln, but he has reverted back to the same side that was beaten by Liverpool. Antonio leads the line supported by Bowen, Ward-Prowse and Paqueta. Alvarez and Soucek sit in front of the back four, while Areola returns to replace Fabianski.

14:50

SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Adam Davies, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, Rhian Brewster, Benie Traore, Oliver Norwood, Tom Davies, Anis Ben Slimane, Yasser Larouci.

14:50

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Egan, Jack Robinson; Jayden Bogle, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius, James McAtee, Luke Thomas; Oliver McBurnie, Cameron Archer.

14:46

WEST HAM UNITED SUBS: Lukasz Fabianski, Pablo Fornals, Mohammed Kudus, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Angelo Ogbonna, Said Benrahma, Thilo Kehrer.

14:42

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson; Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta; Michail Antonio.

14:38

Sheffield United endured one of their worst matches in their history last time out, suffering a 8-0 hammering at the hands of Newcastle United. Paul Heckingbottom's men were routed on home soil and need a response to avoid another defeat. The Blades are rock bottom of the Premier League after taking only one point from their opening six games. And although it's early in the campaign, the longer the club go without a win, the more the pressure will build on Heckingbottom and his squad.

14:30

West Ham's impressive start to the season has been halted in their last two matches with back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool. The Hammers took 10 points from their opening four games before losing out to City and Liverpool. David Moyes' men did advance to the next round of the EFL Cup after seeing off Lincoln City during the week. Given Sheffield United's issues, West Ham will be hopeful of returning to winning ways in the Premier League to regain their momentum.

14:30

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Sheffield United at the London Stadium.

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…