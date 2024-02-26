West Ham United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Jarrod Bowen scored a hat-trick as West Ham beat bogey side Brentford 4-2 to ease the pressure on David Moyes.

The Hammers won their first match of 2024, with Bowen scoring his first goals since before Christmas, to end a miserable run of eight games without a victory which had prompted more questions about the manager’s future.

Played five, lost five was their sorry Premier League record against Brentford, the only team of the 43 Moyes had faced in the top flight and not previously beaten.

Finally the rot was stopped as Brentford, already plunged deeper into the relegation scrap earlier on Monday following Everton’s points deduction being reduced from 10 to six, suffered another defeat - their 12th in 15 matches since beating West Ham at home in November.

It's full-time at the London Stadium and West Ham finally have their first win of 2024 with a 4-2 triumph over Brentford in an excellent Premier League encounter. Bowen was the hero with a hat-trick in front of a buoyant London Stadium, the England winger netting twice inside seven minutes to have the Hammers off to a flyer. Neal Maupay struck back after 13 minutes to bring Brentford back into it but Bowen's hat-trick just after the hour settled any home nerves before Emerson's thunderbolt gave them more breathing space. Wissa pulled one back but Brentford - whose xG of 1.12 trailed West Ham's 1.51 - left it too late to really apply the pressure. West Ham climb back to eighth as a result of their victory but Brentford are now nervously glancing over their shoulder, they're down in 16th and just five points above the drop zone.

FULL-TIME: WEST HAM 4-2 BRENTFORD

Close again! Damsgaard has a fierce strike that Areola does well to keep out. The rebound falls to Toney and Emerson makes a crucial block because it looked like his shot was going in. Where was this onslaught 10 minutes ago?

WHAT A SAVE! Brentford haven't threatened much at all in injury time but Lewis-Potter's excellent delivery from the left finds Toney, whose downward header is brilliantly kept out by Areola.

Substitution Mohammed Kudus Benjamin Anthony Johnson

Brentford have a chance after good work from Toney to find Norgaard. It goes out for a corner that is once again easily dealt with.

There are seven minutes added on here. Quite a few murmurs of discontent from the home fans but it feels about right.

Brentford win a free-kick and Alvarez kicks the ball away to pick up a yellow card. Petty? Yes. Clever? Also yes.

It was mentioned earlier how it's been a mixed bag of a night for Kudus. Well again here he drives really well at Collins and into the penalty area but the right-foot finish is pretty ugly and it goes well wide. He's still an absolute talent, though.

West Ham seem to have dropped just a little deeper now. Is it tactical? is it nerves? Whatever it is they still have a two-goal cushion so there'll be no major panic.

It's a still a long way back for Brentford, but it has just given them a little spring in their step. If they can just grab another then who knows...

Assist Mikkel Krogh Damsgaard

Goal Yoane Wissa Bileko

Brentford are just chasing shadows now, they will be desperate for the final whistle to come. Sadly for the visitors, there are still nine minutes plus injury time to go...

This has been a completely different West Ham side to the one we've seen in recent weeks. The return of Paqueta just seems to have lifted the whole team. They're coasting towards three points now.

Substitution Mathias Jensen Mikkel Krogh Damsgaard

Substitution Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima Michail Gregory Antonio

You sense that triple change my be too little too late for Brentford but they have 15 minutes left now to try and salvage something.

Frank is rolling the dice here and Maupay is replaced by Wissa.

Substitution Ogochukwu Frank Onyeka Vitaly Janelt

A STUNNER from Emerson surely wraps up an important three points for West Ham!

Oooh that one looked close. Norgaard is clipped in the penalty area by Paqueta. Hooper shakes his head, it could have been just outside anyway. Nothing doing.

The mood has changed drastically now. The previous tension has been eradicated and the Hammers are bouncing. Barring a footballing miracle they are finally going to celebrate a victory in 2024.

A FIRST Premier League hat-trick for Jarrod Bowen!

Goal Emerson Palmieri dos Santos

West Ham are furious with Norgaard, who they feel went to ground far too easily under a challenge from Soucek (he did go down too easily). There's a few cross words on the bench too...from that man Kevin Nolan again.

GREAT SAVE! Reguilon delivers from the left and Onyeka's effort looks to be creeping into the bottom-left corner but Areola does brilliantly to palm if wide to make sure West Ham keep their two-goal lead.

Assist Mohammed Kudus

Collins' first task of the evening is to deal with a Kudus run into the area. He does so admirably and the resulting West Ham corner comes to nothing.

Goal Jarrod Bowen

Mee eventually calls it a night from the injury he sustained earlier in a challenge with Kudus. Collins comes on in his place.

Brentford are incensed that a foul was not given for a challenge on Onyeka but it leads to a corner when Reguilon's effort is deflected wide. But once again it's a poor set-piece and West Ham make the easy clearance.

Brentford's five Premier League wins against West Ham are the only previous top-flight meetings between the two sides. In English top division history, only three sides have a better 100% win rate against an opponent – Man City v Bournemouth (13, ahead of this weekend), Arsenal v Reading (6) and Nottingham Forest v Portsmouth (6).

If Brentford do get back into this one then Lewis-Potter looks the man most likely to make something happen, he's giving Emerson plenty to think about with his work down the right.

Reguilon needs to be careful here, he goes through the back of Soucek and looks bemused - strangely - that a free-kick is given. He's already been booked, he can't risk too many more of those.

Yellow Card Mathias Jattah-Njie Jørgensen

Somewhat surprisingly, Mee has re-entered the fray here. He doesn't look too comfortable, though, and Brentford might want to think about the change here.

There's a stoggage in play here as veteran Burnley defender Mee receives treatment. He lunged into a challenge with Kudus and is getting extensive treatment. He's surely going to come off here.

Footage showed West Ham coach Kevin Nolan, a former Hammers player, arguing with Maupay as the players returned from the dressing rooms. Maupay winding people up? Surely not!

Hooper blows on his whistle and we're back underway!

To give you a flavour of how this game has gone, West Ham have an xG of 1.17, while Brentford's is a measly 0.14 - something they will have to improve massively if they are to get back into this one in the second half. Can they do it? Stick with us to find out.

Well it was an absolutely breathless start to the game at the London Stadium where Bowen had scored twice before some had even managed to take their seats in the stadium. Brentford hit back quickly through Maupay and the tension among the home fans set in a little bit. But the hosts will definitely be the happier of the two sides and they will be disappointed to only be leading by one goal. Brentford, by contrast, will be happy to hear the half-time whistle so they can regroup and go again.

HALF-TIME: WEST HAM 2-1 BRENTFORD

That would been a sickener for West Ham. A Reguilon free-kick is only partly dealt with and it's clipped back into Toney, who shoots wide when off balance. The flag was up again but West Ham had just a little warning sign there.

GOOA-NO! Well the offside flag is up anyway, which will be a relief for Soucek. Ward-Prowse whips a delightful free-kick into the area and Soucek is free in the area but on the stretch puts it over the bar. But, as mentioned, it wouldn't have counted anyway.

West Ham have registered their most shots at goal in the first half of a Premier League game this season. They'll be hoping to turn one or two more into goals after the break, mind.

One thing that will be a huge frustration to Frank is how sloppy his side have been in their own half. Both goals came from poor play in deep in their territory but there been several other moments where they've just given the ball away. For West Ham, Soucek heads over from an Emerson left-wing cross - they look the most likely to make something happen.

The Bees have lost their sting a little bit and have largely been chasing shadows. You get the feeling that Frank would be more than happy to get into half-time with the score as it is so he can reset and deliver some instructions to his side.

Ooooh should Kudus have passed that one? The Ghanian is a very direct player and with a chance to shoot from 25 yards he's always going to do it, but his effort goes wide of the right post. To the left of him Ward-Prowse throws his arms up in frustration because he was in an excellent position.

The next goal in this one, if indeed there is one, feels mightily important in this game. If West Ham can get another then it is hard to imagine Brentford will get anything. If the Bees find an equaliser then West Ham heads might drop. It really has been an excellent encounter so far.

A couple of efforts for Kudus in quick succession. The first is a weak header that was neither really an effort at goal nor an attempt to find a team-mate. The second was a real stinger from 25 yards, though, and Flekken did well to get his body behind it and gather the ball safely.

Having Paqueta back certainly gives West Ham way more of a threat going forward there is no doubt about it. But at the same time they definitely lose a little something defensively when he's out wide. But he's a luxury they definitely need right now that's for sure.

Only Burnley (2) have won fewer points in the Premier League in 2024 than West Ham United (3 – D3 L3). It is the Hammers’ longest winless run at the start of a year in the league since 2007 (first eight games).

Jensen this time buts the cross in from the right towards Maupay but again West Ham deal pretty well with the danger. Moyes is barking out instructions and it probably has something to do with the fact Brentford are having a lot of joy on the right flank.

Brentford win a couple of quick corners in succession but they both amount to nothing. It really is quite a peculiar atmosphere in here, West Ham are winning and have played well but there's a definite tension.

Yellow Card Sergio Reguilón Rodríguez

JUST WIDE! If Paqueta keeps getting this amount of space then he will punish Brentford eventually. It's Kudus who delivers deep from the right and the Brazilian times his volley reasonably well but doesn't connect quite right and his effort just goes past the left-hand post.

Brentford boss Frank could be seen on the TV replays quite animated with the fourth official. Something about that suggests he feels that Reguilon should have had a penalty a few minutes ago for that challenge from Kudus...

It's fair to say no one had this on their bingo card as a Premier League classic but it has been a superb start to this game. Coufal does brilliantly on the right and his cross in the area evades Soucek before Paqueta gets it all wrong with an effort that goes high, wide and not quite so handsome.

West Ham might have the lead but that goal from Brentford has the crowd on edge. There's a penalty shout for the visitors as Kudus clumsily leans into Reguilon. Nothing given but that excellent start seems a long time ago already.

Assist Keane William Lewis-Potter

Goal Neal Maupay

What a start from West Ham and Jarrod Bowen - two goals in the first seven minutes from the Hammers.

With Lucas Paquetá starting in the Premier League this season, West Ham United have won 10 of 18 matches (56%), scoring 1.7 goals on average in those matches. Without him starting, the Hammers are winless in seven games (D3 L4) and have scored just five goals in those games (0.7 per game).

A first glimpse of an attack from Brentford and a cross from the right is spilt by Areola but the Frenchman quickly gathers the loose ball.

Assist Vladimír Coufal

Assist Emerson Palmieri dos Santos

OH WHAT A CHANCE! It should be 1-0 to West Ham. Coufal's delivery from the right is glanced on by Ward-Prowse and Soucek somehow blazes over from just outside the six-yard box. He boots the post in frustration and there's no wonder why.

A first glimpse of Paqueta after a neat move down the left from West Ham but his low centre is cleared. You could sense the crowd's relief that he's back.

Referee Simon Hooper blows on his whistle and we are underway at the London Stadium!

Brentford also note three changes from the side that lost to Manchester City last time out. Maupay, Jensen and Lewis-Potter come into Thomas Frank's starting XI, with Wissa, Janet and Roerslev all dropping to the bench.

Huge news for West Ham and that's the return of Paqueta, who plays for the first time since sustaining a calf injury against Bristol City on January 7. The Brazilian comes in for Antonio in one of three changes for the hosts, with Soucek in for the suspended Kalvin Phillips and Mavropanos taking Aguerd's spot at centre-back.

SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Mikkel Damsgaard, Mads Roerslev, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Shandon Baptiste, Yoane Wissa, Nathan Collins, Vitaly Janelt, Saman Ghoddos.

BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Mark Flekken; Mathias Jorgensen, Kristoffer Ajer, Ben Mee; Keane Lewis-Potter, Frank Onyeka, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Sergio Reguilon; Neal Maupay, Ivan Toney.

SUBS: Ben Johnson, Oliver Scales, Danny Ings, Nayef Aguerd, Lukasz Fabianski, Michail Antonio, Angelo Agbonna, Divin Mubama, George Earthy

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Emerson Palmieri; Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez; Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta; Mohammed Kudus

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

Around 17 miles separate the two clubs by distance, while 11 points separate them in the Premier League. Brentford will be desperate to make it eight by the end of this evening after winning only once in their past 10 top-flight outings. Things are even nervier for Thomas Frank's men now after Everton's 10-point deduction for a breach of Profit and Sustainability rules was lowered to six today, meaning they have dropped to 16th in the table and only five points above the bottom three.

19:30

Hammers boss David Moyes has been feeling the heat of late amid an abysmal run of eight games without a win in all competitions, with West Ham yet to taste victory in 2024. The Scot confirmed on Friday that he has a new contract offer on the table but will wait until the end of the season before deciding whether to sign. A win here would certainly easy the pressure a little bit.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of this Premier League fixture between West Ham and Brentford at the London Stadium.