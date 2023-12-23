West Ham v Manchester United LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as Willy Kambwala makes debut

Willy Kambwala warms up before kick-off at the London Stadium (Manchester United via Getty Images)

West Ham will leapfrog Manchester United in the Premier League table if they can beat Erik ten Hag’s struggling side, who have not won since the 6 December.

The Hammers have been in mixed form, with good wins over Tottenham and Wolves either side of a 5-0 thrashing by Fulham which had some fans calling for manager David Moyes to be sacked. But victory here would propel the Hammers to sixth in the league, for a few hours at least.

Moyes makes two changes with Alphonse Areola returning in goal and Konstantinos Mavropanos in at centre-back in place of Nayef Aguerd. Ten Hag meanwhile gives a debut to 19-year-old Willy Kambwala in central defence.

West Ham United: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson Palmieri, Soucek, Alvarez, Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta, Bowen. Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama.

Manchester United: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Kambwala, Evans, Shaw, McTominay, Mainoo, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Hojlund. Subs: Bayindir, Amrabat, Rashford, Eriksen, Reguilon, Pellistri, van de Beek, Mejbri, Bennett.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get the latest betting tips here.

West Ham United vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League updates

Match being broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK

Areola saves one-on-one against Garnacho

West Ham United FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

West Ham United vs Manchester United

13:42

Fernandes arrived in today's game having created 126 chances in the Premier League in 2023. That is a record tally by a single player during a calendar year in the English top flight.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

13:41

Yellow Card Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes

West Ham United vs Manchester United

13:39

A neat build-up down United's left flank culminates in Shaw crossing for Fernandes, who cannot keep his header down.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

13:36

We are off and running again at the London Stadium.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

13:24

From the four shots on target so far today, just one of those (the Garnacho chance) came from inside the penalty area. That highlights the need for both sides to be more creative and look to test the two goalkeepers more often when we resume.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

13:23

We are still awaiting the breakthrough at the midway point in this match. United, who have enjoyed most of the possession, had the best opportunity of the opening 45 minutes when Garnacho shot straight at Areola from close range, while Emerson stung Onana's palms at the other end.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

13:21

HALF-TIME: WEST HAM 0-0 MANCHESTER UNITED

West Ham United vs Manchester United

13:20

From the right wing, Ward-Prowse whips a deep free-kick towards the far post. Soucek meets the delivery, but cannot direct his header towards goal.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

13:19

Evans catches Kudus late with his sliding challenge and has his name taken by the referee.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

13:18

We are into the first of three additional minutes at the end of this first half at the London Stadium.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

13:18

Following a neat United build-up involving Evans and McTominay, Antony sends an inviting ball across the penalty area. It evades the sliding Hojlund before Garnacho sends it into the side-netting.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

13:14

Areola looked a little nervy there. After the ball sits up nicely for Mainoo on the edge of the box, the teenager's volley is a tame one, but the West Ham goalkeeper cannot hold onto the ball and it trickles behind for a corner.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

13:14

Yellow Card Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United vs Manchester United

13:11

Mavropanos fails to cut out Fernandes' ball to Garnacho, who can subsequently gallop into the penalty area. Paqueta tracks his run all the way and is able to deflect his cross over the crossbar.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

13:09

The hosts look to counter with Kudus leading the charge. He finds Bowen, who takes on Kambwala before sending the ball into the centre. Thankfully for United, Evans is alert and makes an important intervention and clearance.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

13:08

CHANCE! A poor pass from Kudus invites pressure on West Ham. Antony is first to the loose ball and brilliantly times a through pass for Garnacho to run onto. The Argentine is one-on-one with Areola, but can only shoot straight at the Hammers goalkeeper.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

13:06

United finally register their first shot on goal courtesy of Antony's speculative attempt from distance. It is on target but never troubling Areola, who gathers comfortably.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

13:05

Shaw releases Garnacho, who takes on Coufal before fizzing a low cross into the six-yard area. Hojlund is lurking, but Areola is alert and collects.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

13:03

There is a break in play here. Soucek is in need of attention after sustaining a cut to his left cheek following an aerial collision with Emerson. The midfielder makes his way to the sidelines, but should be fine to continue.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

13:01

Coufal sends in a deep cross from the right flank, but McTominay is there to head clear for the visitors.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:59

United have failed to score in three of their four Premier League games in December. That is their most in a single month since January 2020, when they also drew a blank on three occasions.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:58

The match remains goalless as we pass the midway point in the first half. United have enjoyed more possession, but are still yet to register their first shot on goal.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:53

Fernandes looks to pull the strings as he fizzes the ball into Hojlund. But the ball does not fall kindly for the forward, and Zouma shields it behind for a goal-kick.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:51

The Hammers are two goals away from scoring 100 against United in the top flight. A win today would take them onto 30 points after their opening 17 games for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:50

West Ham go on the attack and the ball falls kindly for Bowen to strike on the edge of the penalty area. But he does not connect cleanly and drags his effort well wide of the target.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:48

United have failed to score in 11 Premier League games in 2023. That is their highest tally in a calendar year since drawing 12 blanks in 2015.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:46

Garnacho attacks West Ham down the left flank and his eventual cross is charged down by Alvarez, albeit at the expense of a corner.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:42

The visitors look to create something as Antony clips a lofted ball into the box. But it is straight onto the head of Mavropanos, who nods clear.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:41

Of course, London has not been a happy hunting ground for United in recent times. In fact, they have won just two of their last 12 Premier League games in the English capital, with both of those coming against Fulham.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:40

SAVE! West Ham threaten early on and the ball sits up nicely for Emerson to strike on the volley. The left-back's effort is creeping towards the bottom-right corner, and Onana has to push it away to safety.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:38

In Kambwala, Mainoo and Garnacho, United are lining up with three teenagers in a Premier League game for only the fifth time. It is also the first time they have do so since May 2021.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:33

Referee Simon Hooper blows his whistle to get the action under way.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:31

The teams make their way out onto the field and we are almost ready to go at the London Stadium.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:28

As for United, Erik ten Hag makes three changes from the goalless draw at Anfield. The most notable sees him hand a senior debut to 19-year-old Kambwala at centre-half. Fernandes returns from suspension and Wan-Bissaka replaces Diogo Dalot, who serves a one-match ban after his red card against Liverpool. Eriksen is back on the bench, where Rashford remains, but Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and Lisandro Martinez are absent.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:28

Having prevailed in their previous meeting in May, West Ham are aiming to record successive Premier League victories over United for the first time since a run of three between December 2006 and December 2007.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:24

Having named a much-changed side for the midweek EFL Cup quarter-final defeat at Liverpool, David Moyes makes just two alterations from West Ham's win over Wolves. Areola is back in goal after a wrist injury, while Mavropanos replaces Nayef Aguerd in the heart of defence. The latter misses out through illness, as does Maxwel Cornet, as a long-term knee problem keeps Michail Antonio sidelined.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:20

SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Sergio Reguilon, Rhys Bennett, Christian Eriksen, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellestri, Sofyan Amrabat, Marcus Rashford.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:20

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Willy Kambwala, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:16

SUBS: Lukasz Fabianski, Thilo Kehrer, Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Ben Johnson, Pablo Fornals, Divin Mubama, Danny Ings, Said Benrahma.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:07

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Emerson; Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez; Mohammed Kudus, James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta; Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:03

Sixth place is up for grabs in the early kick-off at the London Stadium, where the ninth-place Hammers welcome the seventh-place Red Devils. The hosts have taken 13 points from their last six games, while United arrive off the back of one win in five.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:03

Hello everyone and welcome to live text commentary of the Premier League clash between West Ham and Manchester United.

Confirmed line-ups

11:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

West Ham United: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson Palmieri, Soucek, Alvarez, Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta, Bowen. Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama.

Manchester United: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Kambwala, Evans, Shaw, McTominay, Mainoo, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Hojlund. Subs: Bayindir, Amrabat, Rashford, Eriksen, Reguilon, Pellistri, van de Beek, Mejbri, Bennett.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

West Ham United vs Manchester United

12:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

West Ham United vs Manchester United

11:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…