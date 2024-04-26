West Ham United v Liverpool preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen will be assessed after missing their 5-2 defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend with a back injury.

Defenders Konstantinos Mavropanos and Nayef Aguerd are also doubts.

Liverpool will have forward Cody Gakpo available for selection again after he missed Wednesday's defeat at Everton due to the birth of his child.

However, Diogo Jota and Conor Bradley remain unavailable, while Joel Matip and Thiago are long-term absentees.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have lost 12 of the past 14 Premier League meetings. The two exceptions have both been at home, drawing 1-1 in February 2019 and winning 3-2 in November 2021.

The Hammers have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 15 matches against Liverpool.

West Ham United

West Ham's only win in their eight most recent home league games was 4-2 against Brentford in February (D5, L2).

They are looking to avoid losing back-to-back Premier League matches at home for the first time since a run of three defeats in 2022.

David Moyes' side haven't kept a clean sheet in 14 top-flight outings since a goalless draw against Brighton at the start of January.

The Hammers have conceded five or more goals in three Premier League fixtures this season, only ever doing so more often in 2001-02 when it happened four times.

Jarrod Bowen could become the first West Ham player to score in three appearances against Liverpool in a season since Geoff Hurst in 1964-65.

Michail Antonio is aiming to score in three consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since 2021.

Liverpool