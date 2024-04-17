West Ham United v Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Jarrod Bowen could return for Hammers

Bowen injured his hip in the 2-1 win over Wolves on 6 April [Getty Images]

West Ham boss David Moyes is hoping key forward Jarrod Bowen will be fit to return for Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Bayer Leverkusen at London Stadium.

Bowen, 27, missed the 2-0 first-leg defeat and last week's Premier League match with Fulham with a hip injury.

The England international, who has 19 goals in all competitions this season, returned to training on Wednesday.

"It was great to see Jarrod out there," said Moyes.

"I would never risk a player if I thought they were injured but you always want your best players back in, your goalscorers as well, and Jarrod has been that this season."

Moyes added that Bowen's return would "give us and the crowd a real lift" as his side look to come from behind to reach a European semi-final for the second straight season.

The Hammers will, however, be without suspended midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen team were crowned Bundesliga champions on Sunday and Moyes is hoping celebrations have taken their toll.

"To be the champions, you should celebrate, you should enjoy it because the moments go very quickly," the West Ham manager said.

"I hope they've been downing those big giant glasses of beer they get in Germany!"

Alonso, however, said his side have remained in "control".

"For sure it was a moment to enjoy it," he said. "On Sunday we knew we had a chance so we took one day, in case of winning, to enjoy it.

"But from Tuesday our mind has been focused on West Ham. Now it's the Europa League and we have a great chance to make a great season even better."