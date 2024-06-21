West Ham United Are In Talks To Land This Wolves Defender: What Will He Add To Lopetegui’s Side?

In a recent report, The Guardian mentioned that West Ham United are in talks to land Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman. It has been claimed that the Hammers are in discussions over a move for the English centre-back this summer.

Kilman enjoyed a solid campaign at the West Midlands club recently after he produced a handful of impressive performances for them on the defensive end of the field. The 27-year-old scored two goals and earned one assist in 44 appearances for Wolves last season in multiple competitions.

The English centre-half has been a dominant presence when defending inside his half as he averaged 1.2 tackles, 1.0 interceptions and 4.7 clearances per 90 minutes in the Premier League. He was even accurate when distributing the ball from the back based on his pass completion rate of 86.3% in the English first division (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Molineux Stadium will run out in the summer of 2028 which could make it difficult for West Ham to get a deal done for him on the cheap later this year.

What Will Kilman Add To West Ham United Boss Julen Lopetegui’s Team?

Kilman is a tough-tackling defender who can time his challenges well to secure the ball back for his team inside his half. He doesn’t mind clearing his lines when the opposition are on the offensive and excels at playing his way out from the back.

Standing at 1.94m, the English sensation can use his strong frame to dominate the opposition attackers in the air. He has already proven his worth in the Premier League and won’t take much time to adjust to life at the London Stadium if West Ham manage to get him on board this summer.

Kilman would add more bite and steel to Julen Lopetegui’s defence. He might even help the Hammers compete across all fronts in the coming years. At 27, Kilman is playing in his prime and has what it takes to make an instant impact at the East London club. Thus, Lopetegui should focus on getting a deal done for him this off-season.