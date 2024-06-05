West Ham United Have Tabled A Bid For This Talented Forward: What Will He Bring To East London?

In a recent report, Tema Sport claimed that West Ham United have tabled a bid for Ludogorets forward Ruan Seko. It has been mentioned that the Hammers have made an offer worth £7.6m for the Brazilian striker this summer.

Seko has caught the eye at times with his performances as the focal point of Ludogorets’ attack. The 23-year-old found the back of the net 19 times in 50 matches for the Bulgarian club last season across multiple competitions.

The Brazilian centre-forward has led the line well for Ludogorets but only time will tell whether he can maintain his good form in Premier League football if West Ham manage to get him on board in this summer transfer window.

At the moment, Seko is one of the most feared goal-scorers in Bulgarian football, so West Ham United would do well to land him on the cheap later this year.

What Will Seko Bring To West Ham United?

Seko is proficient at finding some space for himself to get a few strikes at goal. He has proven himself to be a capable goal-getter on the offensive end of the field and has got the eye to play a few decisive passes to his teammates in and around the opposition penalty box.

The Brazilian talent is a technically gifted footballer who can make some clever runs with the ball deep inside the opponent’s half when he is playing well on the field. However, he is still unproven at the highest level and would need time to settle into the physicality and high intensity of Premier League football.

At 23, there is still a lot of room for improvement in Seko’s game. Still, West Ham should think about recruiting the Brazilian as he would bring more firepower to their attack. Seko has what it takes to help the Hammers compete across all fronts in the coming years.

However, the East London club would have to be patient with his progress before they can unlock the best out of the South American sensation. Still, West Ham should focus on going all out to bring Seko on board before the start of the new campaign as long as they can sign him for a reasonable fee.