West Ham United Are Showing Interest In This Bundesliga Defender: Should The Hammers Snap Him Up?

In a recent report, The Athletic journalist Roshane Thomas stated that West Ham United are showing interest in Bayer 04 Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou this summer. It has been mentioned that the Hammers are eyeing a move to land the Ivory Coast centre-back later this year.

Kossounou put in a series of impressive displays at the heart of Leverkusen’s defence. The 23-year-old made 34 appearances for the German outfit last season, scoring one goal in multiple competitions.

The Ivory Coast sensation has been a rock at the back as he is averaging 1.4 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 1.8 clearances per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga. He has even been accurate when distributing possession after making 89.1% of his attempted passes in the German first division (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the German club will run out in the summer of 2026 which could make it difficult for the Hammers to sign him on the cheap in this transfer window.

Bayer Leverkusen's Ivorian defender Odilon Kossounou lifts the German cup (DFB Pokal) trophy as he celebrates with his team mates and their fans during a victory celebration at the BayArena stadion in Leverkusen, western Germany, on May 26, 2024. Bayer Leverkusen became the first team in the Bundesliga history to go through an entire season unbeaten.

Should West Ham United Snap Kossounou Up This Summer?

Kossounou is a good tackler of the ball and can make a few timely interceptions for his team on the defensive third of the pitch. He doesn’t mind putting his foot through the ball when the opposition are on the offensive.

The Ivory Coast international is a good passer of the ball as well but it remains to be seen whether he can maintain his good form in Premier League football. He would be a terrific signing for the Hammers if they can find a way to get him on board this summer. The Leverkusen talent is primarily a central defender but can also fill in as a right-back if told to do so.

At 23, Kossounou has his best years ahead of him. We can expect him to inject more quality and depth into West Ham‘s squad. He is good enough to help the East London club compete across all fronts in the coming years. Hence, the Hammers would be wise to go all out to snap him up before the start of the new campaign.