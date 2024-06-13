West Ham United Are Set To Rival Bayer Leverkusen For This La Liga Midfielder: Good Option For The Hammers?

In a recent print edition, AS (via Sport Witness) stated that West Ham United are set to rival Bayer 04 Leverkusen for Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia. It has been mentioned that the Hammers are prepared to tempt the Spanish midfield ace to seal a move to the London Stadium this summer.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign at the Spanish club after he put in a run of influential displays at the centre of their midfield. Garcia played in 40 matches for Girona last season, scoring three times and picking up six assists across multiple competitions.

The Spanish sensation has been a decent performer in the middle of the park as he averaged 1.3 tackles, 1.0 interceptions, 1.3 clearances, 1.1 shots, 1.6 crosses and 1.5 key passes per game in La Liga. He has also been accurate when distributing possession from midfield based on his pass success rate of 91.7% in the Spanish top tier (stats via whoscored).

Garcia is under contract at the Spanish club until the summer of 2026 which would make it tough for the Hammers to win the race for his services on the cheap this off-season.

BADAJOZ, SPAIN – JUNE 05: Aleix Garcia of Spain looks on during an International Friendly Match between Spain and Andorra at Nuevo Vivero on June 05, 2024 in Badajoz, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Is Garcia A Good Option For West Ham United?

Garcia is a tough-tackling midfielder who can time his challenges well to earn possession back for his side inside his half. He usually clears his lines when required and can shoot the ball with power and accuracy from long range.

The Spanish midfielder has got the vision to play a few decisive passes on the offensive third of the field and is a good crosser of the ball as well. He would undoubtedly enhance the quality of West Ham‘s midfield department.

Garcia has what it takes to help the Hammers compete for European football once again over the next few years. At 26, he has his peak years ahead of him which makes him a great option for the East London club to consider in this summer transfer period.

However, the jury is still out on whether Garcia can make a smooth transition to life in the Premier League. Still, West Ham should focus on going all out to bring him to the English capital before the start of the new campaign.