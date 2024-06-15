West Ham United Are Ready To Move In For This Gifted Prospect: One For The Future?

West Ham United Are Ready To Move In For This Gifted Prospect: One For The Future?

In a recent report, Goal Brasil mentioned that West Ham United are ready to move in for Corinthians prospect Wesley this summer. It has been claimed that the Hammers are prepared to offer north of €20m to land the Brazilian winger later this year.

Wesley has come through the youth ranks of Corinthians and has done well to establish himself as a crucial member of their first XI. The 19-year-old has made 67 appearances for the Brazilian side thus far, scoring seven times and earning five assists across multiple competitions.

The talented teenager has been a reliable performer in the final third for Corinthians this season as he is averaging 1.4 shots, 1.3 key passes and 2.5 dribbles per 90 minutes in the Brasileirao. He has even been accurate when distributing the ball in the opponent’s half based on his pass success rate of 78.8% in the Brazilian top tier (stats via whoscored).

Wesley’s current deal at Corinthians will run out at the end of 2027. Thus, West Ham would have to make a convincing offer if they want to snap the Brazilian youngster up this summer.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – MAY 14: Wesley Gassova of Corinthians reacts during a Group F match between Corinthians and Argentinos Juniors as part of Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2024 at Neo Quimica Arena on May 14, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

West Ham United Are Ready To Move In For Wesley: Is He A Prospect For The Future?

Wesley is a technically gifted footballer who can make a few driving runs with the ball out in the wide areas. He has got the eye to set up some good chances for his teammates in the final third and can shoot the ball with power from long range.

The Brazilian whizkid is primarily a left-sided wide player but can also function as a right-winger or as a forward down the middle if needed. However, he is still quite raw and would need time to prove his worth in Premier League football.

Still, there is no denying that Wesley is a prospect to watch out for in the future. Hence, West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui would be wise to arrange a move for him before the end of this summer transfer window.

At 19, Wesley has the ceiling to be a generational talent, so the Hammers should focus on getting a deal done for him later this year.