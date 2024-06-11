West Ham United Putting Target Through Medical

Luis Guilherme is being put through a medical at the moment ahead of his proposed move to West Ham United, according to Sky Sports News.

West Ham worked hard over the last few weeks to get a deal over the line with Palmeiras for the signature of the 18-year-old winger.

The deal was on the cusp of collapsing when it seemed that the winger could be moving to Saudi Arabia.

However, the Hammers dug in and have worked out a deal that could reach as much as €30m based on add-ons.

The 18-year-old is currently being put through his paces in a medical with the east London club.

Guilherme has already agreed personal terms with the Hammers and is now pushing to get through the medical checks.

Once the formalities are completed, he will sign on a long-term contract while West Ham look to obtain a work permit for the winger.

Palmeiras also have a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the agreement with West Ham and could earn money in the future if the winger moves on from the Hammers.