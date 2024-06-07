West Ham United Have Made A Move For This Atletico Madrid Striker: What Will He Bring To East London?

In a recent tweet, AS journalist Marcos Duran claimed that West Ham United have made a move for Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion who played on loan at Deportivo Alaves last season. It has been stated that the Hammers have offered £24m plus £9m in bonuses for the Spanish centre-forward as they look to bolster their attack this summer.

Omorodion had an encouraging loan spell at Alaves recently as he put in a string of impressive displays for them on the offensive end of the field. The 20-year-old found the back of the net nine times and secured one assist in 36 appearances for the Spanish outfit last season in multiple competitions.

The Spanish sensation led the line relatively well for the Spanish club based on his average of 1.9 shots, 0.5 key passes and 0.6 dribbles per game in La Liga. However, he needs to improve his link-up play up top after completing just 72.5% of his attempted passes in the Spanish first division (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at his parent club Atletico Madrid will run out in the summer of 2028. Therefore, the Hammers would have to make a convincing offer if they are serious about bringing Omorodion to the London Stadium later this year.

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 24: Samu Omorodion of Deportivo Alaves duels for the ball with Raul Torrente of Granada CF during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Deportivo Alaves and Granada CF at Estadio de Mendizorroza on November 24, 2023 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

What Will Omorodion Bring To West Ham United?

Omorodion is proficient at creating some space for himself to get some strikes in at goal. He can be a streaky goal-getter in the final third and can engineer the odd chance for others around him in the final third.

The Spanish sensation can also make a few driving runs with the ball when he is playing well on the pitch. Standing at 1.93m, he can be a dominant presence in the air but needs to find a way to improve his link-up in the opponent’s half.

Omorodion would bring more quality and depth to West Ham‘s attack. At 20, he has the potential to be a success story at the London Stadium in the long run. Thus, the Hammers would be wise to go all out to bring him on board before the end of this transfer window.