West Ham United Are Locked In A Three-Way Battle For This Serie A Forward: Is He Worth The Fight?

In a recent report, The Telegraph claimed that West Ham United are locked in a three-way battle for Roma forward Tammy Abraham. It has been stated that the Hammers are facing competition in the form of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in the race to sign the English striker this summer.

The 26-year-old went through a tough campaign at the Italian club after he missed a lot of games because of injuries. Abraham was involved in just 12 matches for Roma last season, netting one goal and picking up one assist across various competitions.

The English centre-forward made a lot of his appearances as a substitute which explains why he averaged 0.5 shots, 0.4 key passes and 0.3 dribbles per 90 minutes in Serie A. He was woeful when distributing the ball in the opposition half, as evidenced by his pass success rate of 51.4% in the Italian top tier (stats via whoscored).

Abraham is under contract at the Italian club until the summer of 2026. Thus, West Ham would have to launch a convincing offer if they want to win the race for his services in this transfer period.

Abraham can engineer some space for himself to get a few strikes in at goal. He has got the eye to engineer the odd chance for his teammates to find the back of the net and is a powerful runner with the ball. However, frequent injuries have derailed his progress in Italy. Thus, he might welcome a change of scenery in search of greener pastures this summer.

Abraham would inject more firepower into West Ham head coach Julen Lopetegui’s frontline. He has what it takes to compete for a regular first-team place at the London Stadium next season.

At 26, Abraham has his best years ahead of him. He will be well worth the fight, so the Hammers should consider moving in for him later this summer. Abraham already knows the Premier League well and won’t take much time to adjust to life at the East London club if Loptegui can devise a way to bring him on board ahead of the new campaign.