West Ham United Legend Snubs FIFA World Cup Champion & Turkiye Euro 2024 Star: “Inter Milan Lack World Class Players”

Former West Ham United and Lazio striker Paolo Di Canio believes Inter Milan don’t have a single top-class player among their ranks.

The Nerazzurri were supreme on the domestic level, winning the Serie A title with five rounds to spare.

Lautaro Martinez won the Serie A MVP Award as well as the Top Scorer Award with 25 goals to his name.

For his part, Hakan Calhanoglu earned the award for the Best Midfielder in the league.

Therefore, many fans and observers consider the duo among the best players in the world in their respective positions.

Nevertheless, Di Canio thinks otherwise. He feels Inter possess a solid squad filled with great players, but not quite world-class.

“In Italy, the Nerazzurri have no rivals, at least for now,” said the 55-year-old in an interview with Il Messaggero via FcInter1908.

“But in my opinion, Inter don’t even have a world-class player.”

The former Sunderland coach explained why Martinez and Calhanoglu aren’t elite footballers in his book.

“Lautaro and Calhanoglu are excellent players, but not world-class.

“The Argentine is brilliant in Serie A, but he struggles in the Champions League. And at the World Cup, he lost his place to Julian Alvarez.

“Calhanoglu is good but let’s not pass him off as Xavi or Iniesta please”.

Di Canio also had words of praise for his former Lazio teammate Simone Inzaghi. However, he urged the Inter manager to couple domestic success with European glory.

“Simone is a good coach. He doesn’t have any world-class players but he wins the Serie A title.

“Now he must make a leap in quality. He must compete in both the Champions League and Serie A, not continue with the usual swing, either one or the other.”