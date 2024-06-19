West Ham United Are Leading The Race For This Juventus Winger: Good Choice For Lopetegui?

In a recent report, Tuttosport mentioned that West Ham United are leading the race for Juventus winger Matias Soule. It has been claimed that the Hammers could face competition in the form of Leicester City, Southampton and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the race to land the Argentine wide player this summer.

Soule enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Frosinone recently as he put in a series of productive displays for them in Serie A. The Argentine youngster scored 11 goals and picked up three assists in 39 matches for the Italian club last season across multiple competitions.

The 21-year-old has been a decent performer in the final third based on his average of 2.3 shots, 2.3 key passes and 2.8 dribbles per 90 minutes in Serie A football. He has even been excellent when distributing the ball in the opposition half after completing 81.5% of his attempted passes in the Italian first division (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at his parent club Juventus will expire in the summer of 2026 which won’t make it easy for West Ham to land him on the cheap this off-season.

Is Soule A Good Choice For West Ham United Boss Julen Lopetegui?

Soule has what it takes to make a few dangerous runs with the ball out in the wide areas. He has got the eye to set up some decent chances for others around him on the offensive end of the field.

The Argentine sensation can strike the ball with power and precision from long range. He mainly plays as a right-winger but can also operate in the number ten position or serve as a striker down the middle if required.

We can expect Soule to inject more firepower into West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui’s attack. He is already good enough to challenge for a regular starting role at the London Stadium next season.

At 21, Soule has the potential to be a world-class winger someday. Hence, he would be an excellent choice for the Hammers to consider in the long run. However, there are some question marks over whether he can adapt to the physical side and high intensity of Premier League football if West Ham manage to snap him up this summer.