West Ham United Are Keeping Tabs On This Major League Soccer Midfielder: One For The Future?

In a recent tweet, journalist Andres Rolon claimed that West Ham United are keeping tabs on Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez. It has been stated that the Hammers are showing interest in recruiting the Paraguayan prospect this summer.

The 21-year-old is having a decent campaign in Major League Soccer as he has managed to put in a run of eye-catching displays for Inter Miami at the centre of the park. Gomez has registered three goals and secured three assists in 13 matches for his current employers this season in various competitions.

The Paraguayan youngster has been a decent performer at both ends of the pitch based on his average of 3.4 tackles, 1.0 interceptions, 1.0 shots, 1.1 key passes and 1.3 dribbles per 90 minutes in Major League Soccer. He has even been tidy when distributing possession from midfield after making 81.2% of his attempted passes in league football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Miami-based club will expire at the end of 2026. Therefore, West Ham would have to make a good offer if they want to bring Gomez to the London Stadium later this year.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – APRIL 20: Diego Gómez #20 of Inter Miami makes a move on Anibal Godoy #20 of Nashville SC during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium on April 20, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Gomez is a good tackler of the ball and can time his challenges well to make some important interceptions for his team in the middle of the park. He can strike the ball well from long range and can create a few inviting chances for his teammates to find the back of the net.

The Paraguayan whizkid is a good dribbler with the ball as well. He mainly functions as a box-to-box midfielder but can also operate in the number ten position if required. However, Gomez is still quite raw and would need time to prove his worth at the highest level.

At 21, the South American sensation is undeniably a prospect to watch out for in the future. Therefore, West Ham would do well to bring him to the London Stadium this summer. He is already good enough to serve as a rotational piece in the East London club‘s squad, so it makes sense for them to move in for the youngster soon.