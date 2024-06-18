West Ham United Are Keeping A Keen Eye On This Ligue 1 Defender: Should Lopetegui Go For Him?

In a recent report, L’Equipe claimed that West Ham United are keeping a keen eye on Le Havre defender Etienne Youte Kinkoue. It has been stated that the Hammers would have to rival Nottingham Forest in the race to land the French centre-back this summer.

Kinkoue enjoyed a solid campaign at the French club as he managed to produce a series of solid displays at the heart of their backline. The 22-year-old made 24 appearances for Le Havre last season but failed to score or assist a goal for them across various competitions.

The French talent was a rock at the back based on his average of 0.7 tackles, 2.0 interceptions and 4.6 clearances per game in Ligue 1. He has even distributed the ball relatively well from inside his half, as evidenced by his pass completion rate of 86.6% in the French top tier (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the French club will expire at the end of next season which could give West Ham a chance to recruit him on a cut-price deal this summer.

Should West Ham United Boss Julen Lopetegui Go For Kindoue?

Kinkoue is a solid tackler of the ball and can read the danger well to earn the ball back for his side inside his half. He doesn’t mind clearing the danger when needed and excels at playing his way out from the back.

The French defensive ace can use his strong 1.96m frame to dominate the opposition attackers in the air. However, it remains to be seen whether he can maintain his good form in the Premier League if West Ham manage to snap him up this summer.

Kinkoue would bring more bite and steel to Julen Lopetegui’s defence and could help the East London club compete across all fronts in the coming years. At 22, he has a bright future ahead of him, so West Ham should consider going for a player of his quality this off-season.