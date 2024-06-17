West Ham United Are Keeping A Keen Eye On This Tottenham Hotspur Wide Player: Good Fit For Lopetegui?

In a recent interview with FulhamFanNews, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that West Ham United are keeping a keen eye on Tottenham Hotspur wide player Ryan Sessegnon. Jacobs said,

“First of all on those two, with Ryan Sessegnon, I think West Ham were giving that one a look.

“With Emile Smith Rowe it is concrete interest from Fulham I can confirm that. We know historically Aston Villa were looking but aren’t in the mix at the moment. West Ham tried and failed for a loan move for Smith Rowe.”

Sessegnon’s Recent Struggles In North London

The 24-year-old made just one senior appearance for Tottenham last season as he missed a lot of games due to injuries. Sessegnon’s current deal at the North London club will run out at the end of this month which could open the door for the Hammers to sign him on a free transfer this off-season.

The English winger participated in 57 matches for Spurs thus far, scoring three goals and earning four assists in various competitions. However, he needs a change of scenery in search of greener pastures this summer.

Will Sessegnon Be A Good Fit For West Ham United Boss Julen Lopetegui?

Sessegnon is a solid tackler of the ball and usually works hard for his team defensively. He is a good dribbler with the ball and can deliver some decent crosses from the wide areas. The English talent is primarily a left-sided winger but can also fill in as a left-back if told to do so. However, he has to find a way to remain injury-free if he wants to get his career back on track.

Sessegnon would undeniably add more pace to West Ham head coach Julen Lopetegui’s frontline. He is good enough to compete for a regular first-team spot at the London Stadium as long as he can steer clear of injuries.

At 24, Sessegnon has his best years ahead of him and is currently on an expiring contract. Thus, he would be a good fit for the East London club‘s needs this summer. Sessegnon is good enough to help the Hammers compete across all fronts in the future, so Lopetegui should go all out to land him on a free transfer soon.