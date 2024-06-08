West Ham United Identify This Talented Striker As A Target: Should The Hammers Go For Him?

West Ham United Identify This Talented Striker As A Target: Should The Hammers Go For Him?

In a recent report, UOL mentioned that West Ham United have identified Ludogorets striker Rwan Cruz as a target for this summer transfer window. It has been stated that the Hammers are eyeing a move to bring the Brazilian forward to the London Stadium later this year.

Cruz had a terrific campaign in Bulgarian football after he put in a lot of productive displays as the focal point of Ludogorets’ attack. The 23-year-old managed to find the back of the net 19 times and secure seven assists in 50 matches for his current club last season across multiple competitions.

The Brazilian talent has caught the eye with his performances in Bulgarian football, so it is no surprise that the Hammers are showing interest in recruiting him as they look to add more firepower to their attack this summer.

Cruz is under contract at Ludogorets until the summer of 2026 which could make it tough for the Hammers to sign him on a cut-price deal in this transfer window.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 6: West Ham United F.C. fans watching a match at Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest in Nashville on April 6, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images for Premier League)

Should West Ham United Go For Cruz This Summer?

Cruz can engineer some space for himself to get shots in at goal. He has proven himself to be a capable finisher in Bulgarian football and can also create a few inviting chances for his teammates on the offensive third of the pitch. The Brazilian attacker can also make some clever runs with the ball in and around the opponent’s penalty box.

At the moment, Cruz is enjoying his football at Ludogorets. However, he might struggle to cope with the physicality and high intensity of English football if West Ham manage to snap him up this off-season.

At 23, Cruz has got a bright future ahead of him which makes him a decent option for the Hammers to consider this summer. He would bring more firepower to West Ham’s attack and could help the Hammers cope with fixture congestion better in the coming years.

Hence, the East London club would be wise to go for the Brazilian forward before the end of this summer transfer window. However, West Ham would have to be patient with his progress before they can unlock the best out of the player in Premier League football