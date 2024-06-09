West Ham United Are Facing Tough Competition For This Gifted Playmaker: One For The Future?

In a recent report, Bild stated that West Ham United are facing tough competition for Hertha Berlin playmaker Ibrahim Maza. It has been mentioned that the Hammers would have to rival Brighton and Hove Albion, Leicester City and Brentford in the race to land the German attacker in the summer.

Maza is a product of Hertha Berlin’s academy and deserves credit for establishing himself as a key member of their starting XI in the last Bundesliga 2 campaign. The talented attacker has done well to register two goals and pick up two goals in 15 matches for the German outfit last season in multiple competitions.

The 18-year-old made most of his appearances off the bench which explains why he is only averaging 1.2 shots, 0.9 key passes and 0.8 dribbles per game in the Bundesliga 2. However, he has lacked quality when distributing the ball in the opposition half after making 71.7% of his attempted passes in the second tier of German football (stats via whoscored).

Maza is under contract at the German club will expire in the summer of 2026 which would make it difficult for the Hammers to sign him on a cut-price deal later this year.

VARAZDIN, CROATIA – MARCH 20: Ibrahim Maza of U19 Germany during the UEFA Under19 European Championship Qualifier between U19 Croatia and U19 Germany at Stadion Andelko Herjavec on March 20, 2024 in Varazdin, Croatia. (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images for DFB)

West Ham United Could Face Tough Competition For Maza: Is He A Prospect For The Future?

Maza can strike the ball with venom and precision from long range. The German whizkid has got the vision to create a few promising chances for his teammates in the final third and can make some energetic runs with the ball in the opponent’s half.

We can expect Maza to add more firepower to West Ham‘s frontline. He is already good enough to serve as a good, rotational piece in the East London club’s match-day squad next season.

At 18, Maza is a prospect to watch out for in the future. Therefore, the Hammers should focus on getting a deal done for him as he could prove himself to be a success story at the London Stadium in the long run.