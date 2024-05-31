West Ham United Are Facing Stiff Competition For This Leeds United Star: Is He Worth The Fight?

In a recent report, The Sun stated that West Ham United are facing stiff competition for Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville this summer. It has been claimed that the Hammers would have to rival Fulham, Bournemouth, Chelsea and Liverpool in pursuit of the Dutch winger later this year.

Summerville has enjoyed an impressive campaign at Elland Road as he has managed to put in a lot of productive displays for Leeds in the final third. The 22-year-old has found the back of the net 21 times and picked up ten assists in 49 matches for the Whites this season across various competitions.

The Dutch talent has caught the eye on the left flank by averaging 3.0 shots, 2.6 key passes and 2.2 dribbles per 90 minutes in the EFL Championship. He has even been accurate with his ball distribution after completing 83.9% of his attempted passes in the second tier of English football (stats via whoscored).

Summerville’s current contract at the Yorkshire club will run out in the summer of 2026 which could make it tough for the Hammers to arrange a cut-price deal for him in the upcoming transfer period.

Leeds United’s Dutch striker #10 Crysencio Summerville (L) vies with Southampton’s English-born Irish midfielder #16 Will Smallbone (R) during the English Championship play-off final football match between Leeds United and Southampton at Wembley Stadium in London on May 26, 2024. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

West Ham United Are Facing Stiff Competition For Summerville: Is He Worth The Fight?

Summerville is a good dribbler with the ball and can engineer a few decent chances for others around him from the wide areas. He can strike the ball with venom from long range and has proven himself to be a consistent goal-getter in the EFL Championship this season. However, there are some question marks over whether the Dutch winger can maintain his good form in Premier Leaguefootball if West Ham manage to snap him up this summer.

Summerville would add more pace and dynamism to the East London club’s attack. He has what it takes to fight for a regular starting place at the London Stadium next season.

At 22, Summerville has still got a lot of room to grow as a footballer. Hence, he would be well worth the fight, so the Hammers would be wise to try everything they can to lure him to the English capital when the transfer window reopens next month.