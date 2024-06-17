West Ham United enter race for Barcelona attacker

A 2nd Premier League club have entered the fray in the bidding for a summer deal for Barcelona star Ferran Torres.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who, citing English sources, point towards West Ham United as the club in question.

The name of versatile attacker Torres has of course taken its place front and centre in the headlines in Catalunya’s capital over the course of recent days.

As much comes after the former Manchester City man was tipped for a move back to the Premier League, with Newcastle United.

Barcelona are of course in desperate need of fresh funds to reinvest on reinforcements to new boss Hansi Flick’s squad, with Torres one player to have been rumoured as a potential sacrifice.

To date, no proposal deemed as worthy of acceptance has landed on the desks at the Camp Nou.

Deco and co, however, will no doubt be keenly interested to hear of a new suitor allegedly positioning themselves in the race for the 24-year-old.

As per the aforementioned MD, new West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui is eager to bring his fellow countryman to England’s capital this summer.

The Irons are understood to be readying a formal bid, in the hopes of taking advantage of Barcelona’s need for sales.

One major stumbling block, however, comes in the form of the wishes of Torres himself.

The Spanish international – currently on duty at Euro 2024 – has absolutely no intention of changing clubs this summer, eager to carve out a long-term stint for himself in Blaugrana colours.

Conor Laird | GSFN