West Ham United defender Smith signs new deal

West Ham United defender Kirsty Smith has signed a contract extension with the club.

The Hammers announced the news via a post on their official club website this afternoon.

Smith joined West Ham United in summer 2022 after leaving the club’s Barclays Women’s Super League rivals Manchester United. The Scotland international defender has been an ever-present for The Hammers in league competition. Smith has made 44 appearances in a claret and blue shirt in the Barclays Women’s Super League in which she has scored one goal.

Given her reliability and experience, Smith is a real asset for West Ham United and the club will be pleased to have retained her services beyond the summer.

After signing her new deal at West Ham United, Smith said “I’m really happy to extend my contract at West Ham United.

“I’ve had two great years at the Club and I’m really happy to be continuing this chapter in East London.

“I love being part of this team – every time I play for West Ham and for our incredible fans it’s a privilege. From a personal perspective, I think I have developed as a player since being here and I want to keep working hard to help the team however I can.

“I’m already excited to get back to Chadwell Heath for pre-season and I’m looking forward to another season in a West Ham shirt.”

Smith becomes the third player to sign a new deal with West Ham United this summer.