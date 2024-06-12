West Ham United Complete Winger’s Medical

West Ham United have now finished putting Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme through a medical, according to Sky Sports News.

The Hammers worked hard to agree a deal with Luis Guilherme’s Brazilian side Palmeiras and beat off competition from Saudi Arabia for his signature.

The Premier League side are now putting the finishing touches to the capture and the winger started his medical with the Hammers on Tuesday.

He has now come through the medical, completing all the checks West Ham have done.

The Premier League side will now want to push the agreement over the line and put Luis Guilherme at the disposal of new boss Julen Lopetegui.

There are high hopes attached to the 18-year-old winger, who came through the youth set-up at Palmeiras.

Luis Guilherme has been capped by Brazil through to Under-20s level.

Over the course of this year, the winger has made 18 appearances across all competitions for Palmeiras and scored once, also providing one assist.