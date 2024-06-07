West Ham Trying To Hijack Nottingham Forest’s Swoop For Brazilian

West Ham United are looking to hijack Nottingham Forest’s swoop for Corinthians goalkeeper Carlos Miguel and the decision is likely to come down to the player.

Shot-stopper Miguel is available to move on from Corinthians this summer with a release clause in his deal set at €4m.

Nottingham Forest have been working on signing the goalkeeper and do have a verbal agreement in place with him.

They are now facing a fight to bring him to the City Ground though as, according to Brazilian journalist Bruno Andrade, West Ham have entered the hunt.

Like Nottingham Forest, West Ham have agreed to pay the €4m needed by Corinthians.

The choice of which Premier League club to sign for now lies in the hands of the 25-year-old.

Nottingham Forest and West Ham will make their pitches to try to convince Miguel to sign on the dotted line.

The goalkeeper has made four appearances in Brazil’s Serie A this term, keeping two clean sheets.