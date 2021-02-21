West Ham – Tottenham stream live! How to watch, odds, predictions
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
West Ham – Tottenham will be an epic London derby on Sunday (start time, 7am ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams have top four aspirations this season.
STREAM WEST HAM – TOTTENHAM LIVE
David Moyes’ Hammers have stunned everyone, and even themselves, as they are in the battle for UEFA Champions League qualification and have been in superb form since 2021 arrived.
As for Jose Mourinho and Tottenham, they are slumping after four defeats in their last five league games leaves them six points behind West Ham going into this game. Who would have predicted that when Harry Kane and Co. were flying and top of the league in December?
[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]
In the reverse fixture this season, Spurs led 3-0 but West Ham sparked an incredible late comeback to draw 3-3 thanks to Manuel Lanzini’s stunner in stoppage time. Surely that drama can’t be matched!?
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of a huge London derby.
Latest Premier League news
NBC Sports Premier League schedule Brighton – Crystal Palace: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds Premier League on Peacock schedule: How to watch fixtures
Team news
West Ham start Michail Antonio and Fabian Balbuena is on the bench, while Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko are out.
Antonio starts 💪
Here's how we line up today…#WHUTOT
— West Ham United (@WestHam) February 21, 2021
Tottenham are without Serge Aurier and Giovani Lo Celso but Sergio Reguilon returns at left back. Gareth Bale and Dele Alli are on the bench.
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚪️ Lloris (C), Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilón, Højbjerg, Ndombele, Lamela, Lucas, Son, Kane. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/SwXKfrBoKG
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 21, 2021
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
West Ham are the slight favorites to win this at +160, while Tottenham are at +170. The draw is +225.
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links
Prediction
Such a tough game to call, especially as Spurs are in European action in midweek. I’m going to go for another draw and West Ham will be much happier with that than Spurs. West Ham 2-2 Tottenham.
How to watch, stream and start time
Kick off: Sunday, 7am ET
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: via Peacock Premium
West Ham – Tottenham stream live! How to watch, odds, predictions originally appeared on NBCSports.com