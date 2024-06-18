West Ham told to pay £33.7m to sign Juventus sensation Matias Soule

West Ham United are facing serious competition for £33.7 million-rated Juventus sensation Matias Soule, according to Tuttosport.

The Argentine prodigy is already on the radar of newly promoted Premier League sides Leicester City and Southampton, while Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are also interested.

West Ham has a long-standing interest in Soule, which could improve our chances of landing his signature, but we have to move quickly to complete a deal.

While there’s certainly interest from our side, both teams have varying valuations of the player, which could be a sticking point during negotiations.

Juventus are holding out for a fee of around £33.7m, but the Hammers value Soule at just over half their asking price, so it remains to be seen if both sides can find common ground.

There have yet to be any official proposals for Soule. Reports suggest the player is keen to prove his worth during pre-season before making any decision about his future.

Despite the flurry of clubs showing interest in Soule, Leverkusen could be our biggest obstacle to landing his signature.

The Bundesliga champions can offer Champions League football, which could be enough to sway Soule’s decision in their favour, although the prospect of playing in the Premier League could also be alluring.

However, we have to move quickly to convince the 21-year-old of the exciting project at the London Stadium.

West Ham should submit a bid for Soule

Signing a player of Soule’s quality would be a major coup for us this summer.

The 21-year-old was the lynchpin of a struggling Frosinone side that were eventually relegated from the Italian top flight, notching 11 goals and three assists in 36 league games.

Soule also created eight big chances and averaged 2.3 key passes per 90 minutes. He finished the season as the most consistent player on Frosinone’s roster, and we could use a player of such quality.

We should be launching a bid for the winger who can feature anywhere across the frontline.

