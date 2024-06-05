West Ham told to pay £25m for 27-year-old striker with 113 career goals

West Ham United could finally get the chance to sign Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri this summer.

The Hammers are long-term admirers of the 27-year-old and have failed in two previous attempts to land his signature.

However, Spanish publication AS reports that Sevilla are open to selling En-Nesyri this summer, and West Ham are one of several clubs interested.

En-Nesyri is Sevilla’s most prized asset. The Spanish giants have slapped a whopping £25 million price tag on the Moroccan striker.

They are determined to recoup more than the €20m they paid to secure his services from CD Leganes in January 2020.

En-Nesyri has proven to be a value-for-money acquisition for Sevilla, bagging 73 goals and seven assists in 196 appearances. He won two Europa League titles during his three-and-a-half-year stint with the Rojiblancos.

En-Nesyri’s next chapter could see him ply his trade in the Premier League, and we should be looking to beat the competition to sign him.

Lopetegui would be key to signing En-Nesyri

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are also reportedly interested in signing En-Nesyri, so we have to move quickly to close a deal.

Sevilla are desperate to balance their books and would like to sell En-Nesyri before the end of June, which aligns with our drive to close summer deals early.

En-Nesyri is a striker who would be absolutely perfect for our current setup, and signing him would be a major boost to our 2024/25 ambitions.

With Julen Lopetegui at the helm, our chances of signing the Morocco international at the third time of asking are significantly improved.

Lopetegui worked with En-Nesyri at Sevilla and got the most out of the striker, especially during the 2020/21 season, when he scored 18 league goals in 38 games – his best-ever La Liga return.

Villa are also keen on En-Nesyri as Unai Emery wants to provide competition for Ollie Watkins. If we beat the Villans to his signature, we will owe a lot of gratitude to Lopetegui.

