Abraham is available for just £20m, he wants a Premier League return

Roma have placed striker Tammy Abraham on the transfer list and will consider bids of around £20 million (h/t the Telegraph).

That bodes well for West Ham United, who are interested in signing the former Chelsea striker.

Centre-forward has been identified as a primary area to reinforce this summer, and several players have been linked with a move to the London Stadium.

Abraham is the latest striker on their radar, and they have been offered a golden opportunity to snap him up at a bargain price/

His desire to return to the Premier League also increases their chances of completing a deal, although they could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined with a knee injury for ten months but has returned to full fitness and is eager to recapture his goalscoring form.

After returning from his lengthy lay-off, Abraham scored as a substitute, helping Roma secure a point in the 2-2 draw against Napoli in April.

However, the Serie A club want to cash in on the England international in a desperate attempt to balance their books before the end of the month.

West Ham should consider the move

Abraham has proven himself to be a prolific striker in England and Italy.

During a season-long loan spell at Villa, the Englishman scored 26 goals in 42 games before returning to Chelsea and netting 18 goals in 47 outings.

The former Chelsea academy prodigy bagged 27 goals and five assists in 53 games across all competitions in his debut Serie A campaign.

He struggled to reach the same heights in subsequent seasons largely due to injury problems, but he remains a top striker and would be a decent replacement for Michail Antonio.

Abraham also has plenty of Premier League experience, which could improve West Ham’s chances of challenging for the European places next season.

At £20m, Abraham could represent an excellent value-for-money signing, especially if he can shake off his injury problems and recapture his goalscoring form.

