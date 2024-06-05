West Ham in talks to retain Sunderland target

[Getty Images]

West Ham have confirmed they are in talks with Divin Mubamba to keep him at the club.

The striker has been a reported target for Sunderland this summer when his contract expires with the Hammers. Mubamba rejected an initial contract renewal and is said to be seeking more first team football.

Sunderland fans are clamouring for the club to sign a new striker and with experience in the Premier League and goals in the Europa Conference, Mubamba could fit the bill for the Black Cats.