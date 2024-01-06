West Ham suffer Michail Antonio injury setback with striker to miss January

Michail Antonio has not played since November 12 - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has suffered a setback on the brink of his return from injury and could miss the rest of January.

The 33-year-old has not played since Nov 12 but was expected to play in the FA Cup third round against Bristol City this weekend after almost two months on the sidelines.

But it is understood he suffered a slip in training at the club’s Rush Green base, which tweaked the injury and is expected to keep him out for another two or three weeks.

Moyes has insisted he does not need striker “numbers” during the mid-season transfer window. In recent wins over Arsenal, Manchester United and Wolves, David Moyes has used Jarrod Bowen as a central forward and overall this season the England international has a healthy return of 13 goals.

West Ham have been using Jarrod Bowen (centre) as a striker - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Danny Ings is also in Moyes’ ranks and England Under-20 striker Divin Mubama is highly regarded at the club. With Antonio’s setback not thought to be long-term, staggering fixtures over the winter break means West Ham only have one match, against Sheffield United, scheduled in January, though should they beat Bristol City they will also have a fourth-round tie to look forward to at the end of the month.

Antonio suffered his injury on international duty with Jamaica and after initial fears of being ruled out well into 2024, scans revealed the medial ligament damage was not as bad as first feared.

Pre-injury, Antonio had been Moyes’ first-choice striker to lead his attack in Premier League games before rotating for Europa League action in midweek. Antonio had scored two goals in the first three games of the season as the club looked to build on last season’s European triumph.

“It’s not numbers we need,” said Moyes last month. “If it’s something else we need then finding it, having it at the right cost and getting it becomes a hard thing. There are a huge amount of teams looking for a centre-forward right now and I don’t think there are many sitting there waiting to be plucked.”

