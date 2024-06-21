West Ham star not a ‘hot topic’ despite Manchester United links

West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez emerged as a shock target for Manchester United earlier this week.

Fabrizio Romano suggested that Manchester United were considering a move for the 26-year-old, who played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, as a potential replacement for Casemiro.

The Mexican midfielder has impressed since he moved to the Premier League from the Eredivisie, but is he the answer to fix United’s problems in midfield? He may be younger than Casemiro but he doesn’t seem much quicker on his feet.

Alvarez made 31 appearances in the Premier League, which will stand to him as valuable experience if United do move for him this summer.

One of his weak points is discipline after he picked up 11 yellow cards in the league last season.

According to Sport 1 journalist Christopher Michel, Casemiro’s proposed move to Saudi Arabia has fallen through at an advanced stage – which means Alvarez is no longer a ‘hot topic’ at United.

News #MUFC: Casemiro’s transfer to Saudi Arabia fell through a few days ago. Negotiations were at an advanced stage, but it didn’t work out. Edson Alvarez from West Ham is currently not a hot topic. — Christopher Michel (@CMoffiziell) June 20, 2024

Only time will tell if Casemiro’s situation changes.

Michel’s update will come as good news for West Ham fans who don’t want to lose Alvarez.

