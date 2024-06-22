West Ham star breaks silence on transfer amid Manchester United links

West Ham and Mexico star Edson Alvarez has kept his cards close to his chest after being asked directly about a summer transfer to Manchester United.

The former Ajax defensive midfielder, who has been tipped to replace Casemiro at United, is currently away at the Copa America but that hasn’t stopped reporters from quizzing him on his future.

“I can only tell you that I’m focused on what I have to do,” Alvarez said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“I know that the Copa America is a very important tournament where the eyes of the world are basically there. Later there will be time to see what there is or what there isn’t.”

Alvarez and his representatives are bound to assess the situation after the Copa America ends this summer, but it doesn’t sound like he will be pushing to remain at West Ham.

Potential blown for Alvarez

I reckon the tough-tackling Alvarez would jump at the opportunity to work with Ten Hag (again) at United. It’s a huge step up and everyone knows it doesn’t get any bigger than United.

According to Sport 1 journalist Christopher Michel, Casemiro’s proposed move to Saudi Arabia has collapsed despite reaching an advanced stage.

News #MUFC: Casemiro’s transfer to Saudi Arabia fell through a few days ago. Negotiations were at an advanced stage, but it didn’t work out. Edson Alvarez from West Ham is currently not a hot topic. — Christopher Michel (@CMoffiziell) June 20, 2024

Casemiro’s deal falling could rule out a move for Alvarez, who is not currently a ‘hot topic’ for the Reds.

The situation may change if Casemiro finds a new club.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

West Ham star breaks silence on transfer amid Manchester United links

Jun 22 2024, 8:50

Jose Mourinho eyes double swoop on Manchester United as Fenerbahce circle defensive duo

Jun 22 2024, 8:35

European giants ready to offer star player to Man United in swap deal for Mason Greenwood

Jun 22 2024, 8:08