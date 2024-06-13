West Ham sign Brazilian Guilherme for £25.5m

Luis Guilherme has played for Brazil at under-20 level [Getty Images]

West Ham have signed Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme for £25.5m from Palmeiras on a five-year contract.

The 18-year-old is manager Julen Lopetegui's first signing since taking charge last month.

Guilherme will complete his move on Friday when the transfer window in the Premier League officially opens, subject to international clearance and a work permit being issued.

"I’m very happy to be signing with West Ham United, a club that trusted in my work," he told the club's website.

Guilherme made his Palmeiras debut as a 17-year-old in 2023 and played for the club in this season's Copa Libertadores.

The teenager said he and his family "liked" the project the Hammers presented to them and believes he can "learn a lot" from Lopetegui, who replaced David Moyes as boss at the end of last season.

He added: "The Premier League is the best league in the world. I believe I’ll improve a lot here with the entire staff at West Ham, which is crucial for my development."